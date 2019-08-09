Edgewood High School has requested the City of Madison terminate its campus master plan, which would mean the school could host athletic events on its turf field.
The Madison Zoning Board of Appeals on July 11 decided Edgewood can not play games on its athletic field. Edgewood would lose its remaining development rights in the master plan and would need city approval for individual development proposals and other changes if its master plan is terminated.
The master plan is set to expire in 2025. The presidents of Edgewood High School, Edgewood College and the campus schools requested an early termination in a July 29 memo.
The master plan, which was crafted in 2014, said the field was used for team practices and physical education, but did not name athletic competitions.
Edgewood appealed notices of violations from the city after it hosted soccer, track and field and lacrosse games on the turf last spring.
The school’s appeal alleged that the city’s actions are a potential violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.