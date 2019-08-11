The Badger Conference is raising regular-season admission to athletic events from $4 to $5, affecting Oregon High School.
The change will take place at the first athletic event of the 2019-20 school year in August. Admission rates for regular-season tournaments and WIAA postseason competition will continue to be set separately.
The OHS student athletic pass is $50 and is good for admission to any home athletic event throughout the school year, with the exception of WIAA tournament games. Students will show their student ID at the ticket booth to enter the event.
The Panther Bargain Family Pass is $60, and is good for 20 admissions for the whole family to any OHS home athletic event within a given school year, again with the exception of WIAA tournament games.