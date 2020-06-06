Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler and Madison Edgewood High School president Michael Elliott were two of 16 Badger Conference school administrators to sign their names to a statement condemning racism.
The press release was issued by Monroe’s District Administrative Center and obtained by the Star on Friday, June 5.
“The Badger Conference, and its member schools, are committed to equity and educating our students and communities about the deep-rooted racism present within our society and unfortunately in our schools,” the release stated. “As a conference, we want our school communities to know that we stand alongside those that are condemning the death of George Floyd and the continued violence and use of excessive force against people of color. We need to respond to these tragic events, and we need to acknowledge the corrosive impact racism, bias, and inequity has had on any hope of equity in our communities.
“As a conference, we must all recognize our place in perpetuating inequities and acknowledge that if we don't actively disrupt racism we are part of the problem. In order to serve our students and families, we must actively and aggressively deal with racism in our schools, our communities, and our institutional practices. The recent protests have brought to everyone's attention how far we have to go in our communities and our nation to achieve equity for all, and as district leaders we are prioritizing the need for the necessary courageous conversations to be backed by school and district action.
“We stand in support of equity, we stand in support of peaceful protestors, and we stand in support of a future in which all individuals in our communities feel safe and respected.”
Busler, who has led the district for 14 years, is retiring at the end of the month. Current OSD deputy superintendent Leslie Bergstrom will step into the role of superintendent July 1.
Elliott – a 1977 Edgewood grad and past chairman of the school’s board of trustees – has served as the school’s president since July 1, 2013.
The Badger Conference comprises 16 member schools – Edgewood, Oregon, Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Watertown and Waunakee.
No extended spring season for Edgewood, Oregon athletes
Badger Conference administrators, including the superintendents, principals and athletic directors have made the joint decision to not participate in the extended spring sports season as allowed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in July and August.
“Again, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” Milton athletic director and Badger Conference Athletic Directors President Brian Hammil said in a press release obtained by the Star. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.”
The WIAA Board of Control voted to cancel all 2020 spring sports competitions and spring state tournament series on April 21. The decision impacted baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.
However, the Board allowed for unrestricted coaching contact in the summer for spring sports, provided coaches include graduating seniors. Spring coaches had the option of 30 unrestricted contact days with their athletes, pending local health guidelines.
Virtual coaching can continue through June 30 (or when Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order would allow) before the 30 contact days would begin.
Fall and winter sports contact days are not changed or impacted.