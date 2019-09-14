The Oregon girls golf team edged Fort Atkinson by four strokes Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Oregon’s Foxboro Golf Club.
Oregon lost a conference dual meet to Milton the day previous at Foxboro. Oregon finished 19th at the Middleton Invitational on Sept. 7, at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Oregon defeated Monona Grove in an Aug. 29 dual at Deer Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. The Panthers were coming off a seventh-place finish at the Portage Invitational on Aug. 28.
Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt shot a 12-over-par 84 on Aug. 22 to finish in a five-way tie for fifth place in the Verona Invitational.
The Panthers tied for fifth place in the season-opening Stoughton Scramble on Aug. 19 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Oregon 187, Fort Atkinson 191
Schmidt earned medalist honors after shooting a 2-over-par 36.
Sam McKee and Bella Lindert carded 89s. Tori Disch shot a 53 to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.
Milton 176, Oregon 199Schmidt shot a 3-over-par 39 to pace the Panthers in a conference home loss to the Red Hawks.
McKee carded a 50 and Miller Stang shot a 54. Disch finished with a 56.
Middleton Invitational
Schmidt finished sixth with a 9-over-par 81, as Oregon finished 19th out of 21 teams with a team score of 423. McKee shot a 112, and Disch carded a 113. Lindert shot a 117.
Oregon 215, Monona Grove 250
Schmidt shot a 41 to lead the Panthers past the Silver Eagles.
McKee carded a 55, and Disch finished with a 57. Stang shot a 57.
Portage Invitational
Schmidt shot an 8-over-par 80 to tie for second place at Portage Country Club.
McKee finished with a 104, and Lindert carded a 112. Disch shot a 126.
Verona Invitational
The Panthers shot 444 to take sixth out of 10 teams at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
McKee shot a 110, and Disch carded a 120. Lindert rounded out the Panthers’ counting scores with a 130.
Stoughton Scramble
The Panthers tied Monona Grove and Watertown for fifth with a 1-over-par 72.