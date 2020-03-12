For the first time in seven years, the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team finished the season on the biggest stage at the Division 1 state meet.
The Wildcat/Crusaders placed 10th out of 11 teams in the Division 1 team competition with a score of 134.482 on Friday, March 6, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. V/E finished 0.27 points behind ninth-place Marshfield.
“With our qualification to state being completely unexpected, we had no real expectations going into this meet other than to gain the experience of how it all works,” coach Rachael Hauser said. “I was very impressed with the whole team’s performance on Friday. I expected that nerves might get to them, but they actually handled it much better than I thought they would.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders placed second at the Division 1 Middleton Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 29, with 137.300 points.
V/E finished third out of eight teams with 133.925 points at the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Madison Memorial High School.
State meet
Senior Hailey Dohnal finished 16th on the balance beam (9.117) and 22nd in the all-around competition (34.883) on Saturday, March 7, in Wisconsin Rapids. Freshman Ella Crowley took 23rd in the all-around (34.267).
In addition to her top-16 performance on the floor, Dohnal finished 18th on the vault (8.85) and 20th on the balance beam (9.083).
Crowley placed 25th on the vault (8.167) and notched a 9.367 score on the beam, 8.833 on the floor and 7.9 on the bars.
Crowley led the Wildcat/Crusaders in the team competition on the team (9.133) and on the floor (8.867).
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer scored a team-best 8.2 on the uneven bars. Dohnal had a team-best 8.783 on the vault and sophomore Noelya Jaime Janaite scored an 8.717 on the vault.
The Wildcat/Crusaders scored the lowest of all teams at state on the uneven bars (31.733) and the second-lowest on the beam (33.366).
Middleton Sectional
Madison Memorial won the sectional title with 138.375 points, while the host Cardinals had their streak of eight straight state appearances snapped. The Wildcat/Crusaders led the Cardinals by 1.425 points going into the final apparatus — the uneven bars.
Middleton had a couple of falls on the balance beam, but Memorial, which trailed V/E by 1.7 points before the final round, vaulted ahead of both teams by closing strong on the floor.
Dohnal won a sectional championship in the vault with a score of 9.15. She scored a 9.2 on her second attempt, but an average is taken from two judges on two attempts.
Dohnal qualified for state in the all-around competition with a fourth-place finish at the sectional (35.20) and Crowley took fifth (34.625).
Dohnal finished second on the floor (9.225) and tied Watertown’s Meghan Hurtgen for third on the balance beam (8.85). Crowley placed fourth on the vault with a season-high 8.950, sixth on the floor (8.950), ninth on the balance beam (8.575) and tied Middleton’s Lucy Hellenbrand for 14th on the uneven bars (8.15).
Fischer led the Wildcat/Crusaders on the uneven bars with an eighth-place finish (8.550), 0.1 points away from state qualification in the event.
Big Eight Conference Meet
Dohnal paced the Wildcat/Crusaders with a third-place finish on the floor (9.225). She also took fifth in the all-around competition (34.625), sixth on the vault (8.9) and eighth on the balance beam (8.55).
Freshman Katie Ryan tied Madison Memorial’s Maggie Lee for seventh on the vault (8.85) and classmate Lily Merrick tied for 10th (8.7).
Fischer (8.55) and Crowley (8.5) placed eighth and ninth, respectively, on the uneven bars.
Crowley took 10th (32.550) and Jaime Janaite placed 13th (31.50) in the all-around competition.
Madison Memorial won the team title with 140.025 points.