The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team is getting healthy at the right time a little more than a week before the Big Eight Conference Meet.
The Wildcat/Crusaders (4-2 in Big Eight duals) had their top lineup intact for the past two duals and Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 8. Health and depth paid off for the Wildcat/Crusaders, who had had three of the top six all-around gymnasts and finished third at Middleton High School.
The conference meet is slated for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Madison Memorial High School.
Cardinal Invitational
Senior Hailey Dohnal finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 33.80 to pace the Wildcat/Crusaders.
Freshman Ella Crowley took fifth (33.10) and sophomore Alyssa Fischer placed sixth (32.40) out of 40 gymnasts.
Verona/Edgewood finished third as a team with 133.075 points. Host Middleton (136.675) edged the Waukesha co-op (135.65) for the team title.
Dohnal finished second in the vault (8.70), just behind Middleton’s Taylor Engelkes (8.75). She added a fourth-place finish on the floor (8.85) and a seventh-place finish on the balance beam (8.525).
Fischer took second on the uneven bars (8.550), just behind Middleton’s Megg Weiler (8.725). Crowley finished fourth on the vault (8.6) and eighth on the balance beam (8.5).
Freshman Katie Ryan finished eighth on the floor (8.7) and ninth on the vault (8.25). Sophomore Lily Merrick tied Weiler for 10th on the floor (8.6) and added an 11th-place finish on the uneven bars (7.975).
Verona/Edgewood 130.475, Sun Prairie 128
Ryan was the only member of the co-op to win an event, but depth carried the Wildcat/Crusaders past the Cardinals Thursday, Feb. 6, at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Ryan won the vault (8.6) and took second on the floor (8.6) and third on the balance beam (8.3).
Crowley had the team’s top score on the balance beam, taking second (8.475). She also finished second in the all-around competition (32.270).
Fischer led the team with a score of 8.275 on the uneven bars.
Verona/Edgewood 129.125, Madison East 104.475
The Wildcat/Crusaders won three of the four events en route to a win over the Purgolders on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Glacier Edge Elementary School in Verona.
Crowley and Dohnal tied for first in the all-around competition with a score of 36.625. Crowley won the balance beam (8.525), and Dohnal finished first on the floor (8.80).
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots in the vault and on the floor. Merrick won the vault (8.25), while Ryan placed second in the vault (8.20) and on the floor (8.60).
Fischer competed in her first full dual since suffering a concussion and finished second on the uneven bars (7.850).
Middleton 134.525, Verona/Edgewood 131.150
The Cardinals swept the top three spots on the uneven bars and beam en route to a home win over the Wildcat/Crusaders on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Dohnal won the vault with a score of 8.75. She finished second in the all-around competition (34) and the floor (8.850), and took fourth on the balance beam (8.7).
Ryan placed third on the floor (8.80) and Crowley took fourth on the bars (8.150).
Fischer finished seventh in the vault (8.175) in her first competition since falling off the bars in practice. Noelya Jamie Janite took eighth on the beam (7.350).
Verona/Edgewood 131.40, Janesville Parker 112.45
Crowley won the vault (8.25) and the uneven bars (8.225) in a home win over the Vikings on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the vault, uneven bars, floor and balance beam.
Dohnal won the floor (9.1) and the all-around competition (33.60), eding Crowley (33.475).
Ryan for the first time stuck an aerial and a three-quarter turning jump to win the balance beam (8.775). Dohnal took second on the beam (8.725).
Jaime Janaite competed in her first meet after returning from a sprained ankle, finishing routines on the balance beam (7.825) and uneven bars (6.725). She stopped her floor routine after tweaking her ankle.