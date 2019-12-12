Gymfinity's Levels 3 and 4 teams placed first at the Compulsory State Meet on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Little Chute.
Gymnastics competition levels go from Level 1 to Level 10 (pre-elite).
Gymfinity competed against 48 teams in both Levels 3 and 4. Sixteen Level 4 Gymfinity athletes brought home an additional 24 individual titles, and 10 Level 3 athletes racked up 25 individual awards.
“The level of gymnastics in Wisconsin is very high, especially in the Milwaukee area,” Gymfinity owner and coach J Orkowski said in a news release. “We have to train very hard to compete against all the outstanding gyms in this state.
Gymfinity’s Xcel and Optional Teams (Levels 7-10) will be traveling to in- and out-of-state meets later this year. Both teams will host the Dairy-Aire Gymnastics Invitational on Feb. 22 and 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Nearly 1,100 athletes from around the country are expected to compete.