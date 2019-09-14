The Verona girls tennis team finished third at the Green Bay Southwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Wildcats beat Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig 6-1 at home Sept. 3 to snap a six-dual losing streak, then defeated Sun Prairie 5-2 on the road Sept. 5.
Big Eight powerhouse Madison West went on the road and beat Verona 5-2 on Aug. 29. The Wildcats also lost 5-2 to Middleton on Aug. 22, then lost four duals in the Madison/Milwaukee Challenge on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
Verona started its season 4-0 in dual competition after sweeping Janesville Parker at home on Aug. 20, and going undefeated at the Central Invitational in La Crosse a day previous.
Green Bay Southwest Invitational
The Wildcats defeated the host school 6-1 in the first round, were swept by Sheboygan North in the second round, and edged Rhinelander 4-3 in the third-place dual.
No. 1 singles player Meredith Conley won both her matches. Mary Saley and Meghan Saley won their respective singles matches against Southwest, then won their No. 2 doubles match against Rhinelander. Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes also won two matches.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2
Conley earned a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Verona. Saley (6-2, 6-0) and Samz (6-3, 6-0) closed well in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Elsa Queoff won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach battled for a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 1
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches against the Cougars.
Conley cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles. Saley won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, and Samz won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Queoff closed well in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 4 singles.
Verona’s No. 2 doubles team of Sam Breitbach and Morgan Krueser won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
Madison West 5, Verona 2
The Regents backed up their No. 4 ranking in the latest Division 1 coaches poll with a road win over the Wildcats.
“It can get a little overwhelming when you’re always playing opponents ranked in the top 10,” West coach Ryan Reischel said. “But for the most part, we’ve handled it really well. We’ve started the year strong, and we’re confident, but not overconfident. We have a great group of girls who put team before me.”
Queoff earned a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lucy Friedman in No. 4 singles. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Saley and Samz won 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Middleton 5, Verona 2
Conley rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles, while Samz battled to a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8), 6-2 win in No. 3 singles for the Wildcats.
Madison/Milwaukee Challenge
Verona lost 6-1 against Whitefish Bay and 5-2 against Oak Creek on the first day of competition.
The Wildcats lost 6-1 against Arrowhead and 5-2 against Nicolet to close the tournament.
Conley won 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 singles against Whitefish Bay. Hannah Bertrand won 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in No. 4 singles versus Oak Creek. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Cartwright and Khalid won 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 against Oak Creek.
Saley won 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles against Arrowhead. Samz earned a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory in No. 2 singles against Nicolet, while the No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach won 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Verona 7, Janesville Paker 0
Conley, Saley, Samz and Queoff all won 6-0, 6-0 in their respective singles matches. The No. 2 doubles team of Kreuser and Sam Breitbach also won 6-0, 6-0.
Keyes and Sydney Breitbach won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Cartwright and Khalid won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Central Invitational
The Wildcats swept La Crosse Aquinas 7-0 and defeated La Cross Central and La Crosse Logan 6-1 in duals.
“La Crosse was a great opportunity to come together as a team,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “It was a good opportunity to work on our games. I thought we played really well throughout the lineup and took care of business.”
Saley, Samz, Queoff, Sam Breitbach and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach collected four wins in the two-day span. Conley won all three of her No. 1 singles matches. Cartwright and Khalid went 3-1 in No. 3 doubles.