Madison West coach Ryan Reischel said his team had two goals this season -- win the Big Eight Conference dual season, then win the conference tournament.
The Regents accomplished both goals, and were ranked fourth in Division 1 in the final regular-season Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll.
West’s top three singles players and its top doubles team advanced out of the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Regents edged Middleton and Madison Memorial for the Big Eight Tournament title Thursday, Oct. 3, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“I tell the girls to play the ball and not worry who they’re playing,” Reischel said. “We created a schedule where we played the top 13 teams in the state aside from us to prepare our girls for this time of the season.”
Madison Memorial Subsectional
Maddi Bremel (No. 1 singles), Abby Bremel (No. 2 singles), Abby Lin (No. 3 singles) and the Regents’ No. 1 doubles team of Camille Vadas and Sophie Knigge advanced to the Waunakee Sectional, which was Thursday, Oct. 10, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Maddi Bremel, the top seed in the subsectional, breezed past Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland 6-1, 6-0 to advance. Abby Bremel, seeded second, defeated Madison East’s Naomi Monat 6-2, 6-2 and Middleton’s Karsen Dettman 6-1, 6-2 to advance.
Lin, also seeded second, swept Oregon’s Ellie Koopman and Middleton’s Marylynn Hu 6-0, 6-0 to advance.
The top-seeded duo of Vadas and Knigge cruised past Madison East’s Callie Pauklowski and Kelly Carroll 6-0, 6-1 to advance.
West’s fourth-seeded No. 4 singles player Lucy Friedman beat Waunakee’s Alexis Loomans 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, but lost to the top seed -- Madison Memorial’s Jessica Jiang -- 6-2, 6-3.
The Regents’ fifth-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Suzanne Oriel and Meredith Gallagher knocked off Waunakee’s Julia Zabel and Eliza Endres 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, but lost to Verona’s top-seeded duo of Mary Saley and Meghan Samz 6-0, 6-2.
West’s fourth-seeded No. 3 doubles team of Ashley Valle and Kathryn Christianson lost to Madison Memorial’s Emily Cai and Elfin Wiriyan 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the first round.
Big Eight Conference Tournament
Reischel found it fitting that the Regents (42 points) beat Middleton (41) and Madison Memorial (37) by a small margin.
“The duals we had against Middleton and (Madison) Memorial were 4-3 outcomes, so this was really a microcosm of our dual season,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of the girls. We’ve progressed nicely all season.”
Tournament play began Wednesday, Oct. 2, and ended late the following day.
No. 1 singles player Maddi Bremel and the No. 1 doubles team of Vadas and Knigge backed up their top seeds with titles.
Maddi Bremel beat Madison East’s Amelia Hoffman 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, Madison Memorial’s Grace Olson 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals and Verona’s Meredith Conley 6-1, 6-4 in the championship match.
“Maddi played a great match against Meredith,” Reischel said. “She diversified her game; she pulled Meredith in, she passed her, hit lobs and won points at the net.”
Vadas and Knigge swept Madison East’s Paulowski and Carroll 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, cruised past Verona’s Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, and battled for a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 victory over Middleton’s Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal in the championship match.
Abby Bremel (No. 2 singles) and Lin (No. 3 singles) were seeded second and finished second in their respective brackets.
Abby Bremel beat Madison East’s Monat 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and breezed by Verona’s Saley 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals, but lost to the top seed -- Middleton’s Julia Zhou -- 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.
Lin defeated Sun Prairie’s Kannita Fakthong 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and swept Verona’s Samz 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, but lost to Madison Memorial’s Nikita Remesh 6-1, 6-0 in the championship match.
Friedman captured third in No. 4 singles. She cruised past Madison La Follette’s Emily Zamber 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, lost to Verona’s Elsa Queoff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, and swept Janesville Craig’s Myrka Ceballos 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.
The Regents’ second-seeded No. 3 doubles team of Valle and Christianson also took third. They beat Madison La Follette’s Lydia and Norah Burke 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, lost to Verona’s Hannah Bertrand and Zoe Qureshi 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals, and knocked off Madison Memorial’s Cai and Wiriyan 6-3, 6-1 in the third-place match
Oriel and Gallagher were seeded third in No. 2 doubles, but settled for fourth. They beat Verona’s Sam Breitbach and Morgan Kreuser 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, then lost three-set matches to Madison Memorial’s Meera Manohoran and Elizabeth Wu and Sun Prairie’s Mackenzie Shanahan and Jordan White.