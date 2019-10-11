The Oregon girls tennis team’s season came to an end after no one advanced out of the Division 1 Madison Memorial Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The lone win for the Panthers came at No. 2 singles, where Lauren Gragg defeated Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the first round. Gragg lost 6-0, 6-0 against Madison Memorial’s Julia Zhou in the semifinals.
Gragg defeated Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the No. 2 singles third-place match at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Madison Memorial Subsectional
Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland lost to Madison West’s Maddi Bremel 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Ellie Koopman lost to Madison West’s Abby Lin 6-0, 6-0 in at No. 3 singles. Middleton’s Julia Zhang defeated Oregon’s Joanie Sommers 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz lost to Middleton’s top duo 6-1, 6-1. Oregon’s No. 2 doubles team of Sam Schaefer and Jordan Streiff lost to another duo from Middleton 6-0, 6-1.
Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz lost to Verona’s Hannah Bertand and Zoe Qureshi 7-6 (9), 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.
Badger Conference Tournament
Gragg, the 4 seed, defeated Monroe’s Bekah Rath 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 27, to advance to Saturday. She lost to 1 seed Jewel Lindwall of Monona Grove in the semifinals.
The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Mikkelson and Wirtz sprung a pair of upsets as the 12th seed to advance to Saturday. They beat DeForest’s fifth-seeded duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Monona Grove’s fourth-seeded duo of Mary Clark and Maggie Davis 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Top-seeded Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz of Waunakee beat Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio edged Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-4, 7-5 in the third-place match.
Burkeland, the 8 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Koopman sprung a first-round upset as the 11th seed in No. 3 singles, knocking off Monroe’s Grace Mathiason 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8. She then lost to top-seeded Maelia Dziedzic of Monona Grove 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Sommers, the 3 seed in No. 4 singles, beat Reedsburg’s Emily Wood 6-0, 6-3 in the first round, but lost to 10th-seeded Danielle Krakow of Watertown 7-5, 6-3.
Oregon’s eighth-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Donovan and Schulz edged Stoughton’s Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 in the first round. They lost to DeForest’s Cecile and Samantha Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Panthers’ 15th-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Schaefer and Streiff lost 6-0, 6-4 in the first round to Beaver Dam’s Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon.