Oregon’s Joanie Sommers charges the net during a No. 4 singles match Friday, Sept. 27, during the Badger Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

 Photo by Adam Feiner

The Oregon girls tennis team’s season came to an end after no one advanced out of the Division 1 Madison Memorial Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

The lone win for the Panthers came at No. 2 singles, where Lauren Gragg defeated Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the first round. Gragg lost 6-0, 6-0 against Madison Memorial’s Julia Zhou in the semifinals.

Gragg defeated Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the No. 2 singles third-place match at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Madison Memorial Subsectional

Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland lost to Madison West’s Maddi Bremel 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Ellie Koopman lost to Madison West’s Abby Lin 6-0, 6-0 in at No. 3 singles. Middleton’s Julia Zhang defeated Oregon’s Joanie Sommers 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.

The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz lost to Middleton’s top duo 6-1, 6-1. Oregon’s No. 2 doubles team of Sam Schaefer and Jordan Streiff lost to another duo from Middleton 6-0, 6-1.

Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz lost to Verona’s Hannah Bertand and Zoe Qureshi 7-6 (9), 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.

Badger Conference Tournament

Gragg, the 4 seed, defeated Monroe’s Bekah Rath 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 27, to advance to Saturday. She lost to 1 seed Jewel Lindwall of Monona Grove in the semifinals.

The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Mikkelson and Wirtz sprung a pair of upsets as the 12th seed to advance to Saturday. They beat DeForest’s fifth-seeded duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Monona Grove’s fourth-seeded duo of Mary Clark and Maggie Davis 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz of Waunakee beat Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio edged Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-4, 7-5 in the third-place match.

Burkeland, the 8 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Koopman sprung a first-round upset as the 11th seed in No. 3 singles, knocking off Monroe’s Grace Mathiason 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8. She then lost to top-seeded Maelia Dziedzic of Monona Grove 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Sommers, the 3 seed in No. 4 singles, beat Reedsburg’s Emily Wood 6-0, 6-3 in the first round, but lost to 10th-seeded Danielle Krakow of Watertown 7-5, 6-3.

Oregon’s eighth-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Donovan and Schulz edged Stoughton’s Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 in the first round. They lost to DeForest’s Cecile and Samantha Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers’ 15th-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Schaefer and Streiff lost 6-0, 6-4 in the first round to Beaver Dam’s Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon.

