No. 1 singles player Meredith Conley and two doubles teams from Verona advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee Sectional out of the Madison Memorial Subsectional on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Wildcats advanced all four singles players and two doubles teams to the semifinals of the Big Eight Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Verona finished fourth out of 10 teams with 33 points a day later.
Madison Memorial Subsectional
Conley, the 2 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Waunakee’s Jena Opsahl to advance to sectionals.
Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes, seeded fifth in No. 1 doubles, battled for a 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-3 win over a duo from Madison Memorial to advance.
Mary Saley and Meghan Samz, the top-ranked No. 2 doubles team, won two matches to advance. They beat the duo from Madison East 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, then defeated a duo from Madison West 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Verona’s third-seeded No. 4 singles player Elsa Queoff beat Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, but lost to Middleton’s Julia Zhang 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Fifth-seeded No. 3 singles player Sam Breitbach beat Sauk Prairie’s Jordan O’Connor 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, but lost 6-1, 6-1 against Madison Memorial’s Nikita Remesh in the semifinals.
Verona’s No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Bertrand and Zoe Qureshi, ranked No. 2 in their bracket, knocked off Oregon’s Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz 7-6 (9), 6-1 in the first round. They lost 6-4, 7-5 to a duo from Waunakee in the semifinals.
No. 2 singles player Morgan Kreuser lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to top-seeded Julia Zhou of Madison Memorial.
Big Eight Conference Tournament
Conley (No. 1 singles), Queoff (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Bertrand and Qureshi finished second in their respective brackets.
Conley beat Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals, but lost to Madison West’s Maddi Bremel 6-1, 6-4 in the championship match. She swept Janesville Craig's Kerington Sauser 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Queoff edged Madison West’s Lucy Friedman 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, but was swept 6-0, 6-0 by Middleton’s Zhang in the championship match. She battled for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over Madison East's Decorah in the quarterfinals.
Bertrand and Qureshi beat Madison West’s Ashley Valle and Kathryn Christianson 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals, but lost to Middleton’s Nika Agapov and Anja Newcomer 7-5, 6-0 in the championship match. The Verona duo cruised past Sun Prairie's Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
The Wildcats' No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach finished third after beating Madison Memorial’s Janna Liu and Jessica Jiang 6-3, 6-3. Breitbach and Keyes defeated Janesville Craig's Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, but lost to Madison West’s Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Saley (No. 2 singles) and Samz (No. 3 singles) finished fourth.
Saley defeated Madison La Follette's Loreen Bischof 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, but lost to Madison West’s Abby Bremel (6-1, 6-1) and Middleton’s Karsen Dettman (6-4, 6-0) on the second day of competition.
Samz cruised past Madison East's Sa'dee Decorah 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, but lost to Madison West’s Abby Lin (6-0, 6-0) and Middleton’s Maylynn Hu (7-5, 6-2) on Day 2.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Kreuser and Sam Breitbach went 1-2 en route to a sixth-place finish. They lost to Madison West’s Suzanne Oriel and Meredith Gallagher 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. They beat Janesville Craig’s Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar 6-1, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals, but lost to Janesville Parker’s Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes 6-4, 6-3 in the fifth-place match.