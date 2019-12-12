Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Sara Stewart was an eyelash away from medaling in the 100-yard backstroke at the Division 1 state meet.
Stewart finished eighth in the event with a time of 56.13 seconds, .12 seconds away from earning a sixth-place medal Saturday, Nov. 16, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
“I got a lifetime-best time, so I had that on my mind and I was more happy about that than going out with a faster time and making it on the podium,” she said.
The Illinois State commit had mixed emotions after swimming in her final prep race — the 400 freestyle relay.
“It was really sad thinking about my lasts on the team and I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” Stewart said. “I feel like the four years went by in a second.”
Of the Wildcats’ seven individual events and three relays at state, none earned a medal. However, multiple individuals and relays turned in season-best and lifetime-best times in the final meet of the season.
“This meet gets faster and faster every year,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “Just getting here is a huge accomplishment.”
The Wildcats had a Division 1 program-record nine participants in the state meet, and the team posted seven personal-record times.
VA/MH freshman Peyton Drexler finished eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.17) and ninth in the 500 free (5:06.75). Both were season-best times.
“I was hoping to (get on the podium), but I wasn’t expecting it because I’m a freshman,” Drexler said.
“This was a great experience for her,” Wuerger said of Drexler. “You never really know how a freshman will react to swimming in front of a crowd this big. I thought she handled the state meet atmosphere really well.”
Stewart teamed with seniors Sam Malecki and Josie McCartney and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl in the 10th-place 200 medley relay (1:48.67). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Malecki, Kenzie Zuehl, senior Kaitlyn Zuehl and sophomore Maia Blas also placed 10th (1:38.53), 1.2 seconds faster than their seed time.
Stewart took 12th in the 100 free (53.10). The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Stewart, McCartney, Drexler and sophomore Tola Klabough claimed 13th (3:34.93), .6 seconds faster than their seed time.
McCartney (57.90) and junior Bailey Felsheim (58.59) finished 15th and 19th, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
“I will definitely remember coming to state my freshman year,” McCartney said. “Everything was completely new to me and the seniors were really welcoming, made sure I knew what was going on and they appreciated what I had achieved. My goal going into my senior year was to make sure the freshmen felt the same way.”
Malecki added a 17th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:09.86).
Three of the four seniors for the Wildcats were four-time state qualifiers: Stewart, McCartney and Kaitlyn Zuehl.
“They will be tough to replace,” Wuerger said of the seniors, “not only the points they score in the pool, but their leadership. Their teammates really respect them.”
Madison West
Like VA/MH, the Regents had several close calls at the Division 1 state meet.
West had two individuals and a relay finish less than one second away from earning a medal
The Regents finished eighth in the team standings with 128 points. Three other Big Eight Conference teams — Sun Prairie (3rd, 212.5 points), three-time defending state champ Middleton (6th, 143) and Madison Memorial (9th, 118) also cracked the top 10.
Brookfield East captured the team title with 243 points. Arrowhead finished as the state runner-up (220).
West sophomore Evy Laursen finished seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.94, .9 seconds away from a sixth-place medal. Laursen teamed with junior Bridget Sullivan and sophomores Bella Granetzke and Natalie Chandler to take seventh in the 200 free relay (1:37.84), .27 seconds away from a medal.
The Regents’ 200 medley relay team of Chandler, fellow juniors Natalie Schick and Maddy Reid and freshman Zeynep Yapici placed seventh (1:47.61), .45 seconds away from a medal.
Sullivan finished eighth in the 50 free (24.23), .6 seconds away from a medal. She added a 14th-place finish in the 100 free (53.23).
Schick took ninth in the 100 butterfly (57.03) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (57.19). Granetzke placed ninth in the 200 free (1:54.19) and 19th in the 500 free (5:12.27). Laursen, Granetzke, Sullivan and Schick took 10th in the 400 free relay (3:33.73).
Sophomore Rian Wells finished 11th in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 361.10. Reid finished 14th in the 100 back (57.67) and 22nd in the 200 free (1:57.12). Sophomore Quinn Weygandt took 16th in the 500 free (5:10.07) and 24th in the 200 IM (2:12.72).
Oregon
The 200 free relay team of freshmen Izzy Block and Noelle Marsh, sophomore Claudia Schwartz and junior Halle Bush finished 20th at the Division 1 state meet with a season-best time of 1:41.86.
The Panthers were one second away from breaking the school record in the event. Bush swam the fastest split of 25.01 seconds as the anchor.
The Panthers were seeded 23rd and moved up the rung at state.
“It felt great,” Schwartz said. “We didn’t break the (school) record, but we were close. We are getting there. Hopefully, next year.”
Even though Schwartz didn’t qualify for state in the 100 butterfly, she was honored to break the school record at the Beloit Memorial Sectional a week previous.
“I was so happy,” she said. “I didn’t even realize that I broke the record at first. Next year, I hope to break my record.”
Since joining the Division 1 field in 2012, Oregon has qualified for state in three events. Jenna Dobrinsky competed in the 500 freestyle and was a part of the 200 free relay in 2017.
“I hope by next year we are Division 2. If we are, we will be on the podium and way more people would be here,” Schwartz said. “We made it to Division 1 state and that is a good accomplishment.”