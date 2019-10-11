Madison Edgewood, the top-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, won 10 of 11 events to hand Oregon a 104-66 loss on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Oregon Community Pool.
The lone win for the Panthers came from junior Zoe Rule, who finished first in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:09.65. Oregon dropped to 3-3 in Badger South dual meets.
Edgewood (6-0 Badger South) has won four straight WIAA Division 2 state championships and has its sights set on the top prize once again.
“We have really set a standard where you have to earn a state title every year,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said. “You don’t just repeat it. At the end of the day, we have a young team with new girls, and this is our year to do what we want to do now.”
Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz and senior Maeve O’Driscoll each had a hand in winning four events.
Enz won the 200 individual medley (2:31) and 100 backstroke (1:09.81). O’Driscoll finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.27) and 400 freestyle (4:51.04).
Enz and O’Driscoll teamed with sophomores Claire Sweeney and Abby Reid to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.29. O’Driscoll and Sweeney teamed with senior DeeDee Walker and freshman Sophie Reed to take first in the 400 free relay (4:14.06). Walker is an Illinois State commit who won the 500-yard freestyle state championship last year.
“Freestyle has always been our bread and butter,” Schwabe said. “We have always been really stacked in the sprints. This year, we have more diversity because we do have a good flyer and backstroker and a couple good IM’ers.”
Abby Reid also won two individual events -- the 100 free (1:03.44) and 200 free (2:15.43).
The Crusaders’ 200 free relay team of Enz, Walker and the Reids took first with a time of 1:54.18.
Edgewood competed without Anna teDuits, who missed the meet because of a concussion, Schwabe said.
“What this team has been about this year is working on maintaining our culture and instilling our values,” Schwabe said. “There is a lot of ownership by the upperclassmen showing underclassmen the ropes and what we do to maintain that culture.”
Oregon freshman Izzy Block took second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.43) and 200 IM (2:36.83). Junior Halle Bush finished second in the 100 free (1:05.19) and 200 free (2:21.97).
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay team of Block, Rule, junior Victoria Helvig and freshman Noelle Marsh placed second with a time of 2:14.05. Block, Bush, Rule and Marsh also took second in the 200 free relay (1:56.80).
Bush and Marsh teamed with freshmen Jane Ciambrone and Hailey Sieren in the Panthers’ second-place 400 free relay (4:29.32).