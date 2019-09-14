The Oregon/Belleville girls swim team had three relays finish in the top four at the Swimmin’ Women’s Relays in Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Freshman Izzy Block won four events Sept. 3 to help the Panthers beat Monona Grove 102.5-67.5 in a dual at the Oregon Community Pool.
Swimmin’ Women’s Relays
Oregon/Belleville finished seventh out of nine teams with 56 points. McFarland, last year’s Division 2 state runner-up, finished first with 164 points, edging defending state champion Madison Edgewood (152 points).
“We weren’t at this meet to compete for top spots,” Oregon/Belleville coach Michael Keleny said. “The girls all got to swim different events than they usually do and just have fun. We accomplished that. I was happy with how everyone swam and the effort put into the events. Having relays place was just a bonus.”
The Panthers’ 200-yard breaststroke and butterfly relay team of juniors Mattea Thomason, Zoe Rule, sophomore Claudia Schwartz and Block finished third with a time of 2 minutes, 7.59 seconds. The 200 backstroke relay team of Rule, Schwartz, Block and Victoria Helvig also took third with a time of 1:58.50.
Oregon/Belleville’s 200 free freshman-sophomore relay team of Hailey Sieren, Lily Gebauer, Noelle Marsh and Brooke White placed fourth (1:52.45). The Panthers’ 200 free junior-senior relay team of Erin Newton, Michaela Rosga, Caroline Rusch and Halle Bush took fifth (1:56.33). Newton and Rosga also teamed with Thomason and Grace Kiesau to take fifth in the 100 free relay (55.80).
Oregon 102.5, Monona Grove 67.5
Block won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.71 seconds and the 100 free in 1:04.47. She teamed with Schwartz, Thomason and Zoe Rule to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:10.70. Block, Schwartz, Rule and Bush won the 200 free relay in 1:57.50.
“It feels really good as a freshman coming in swimming against juniors and seniors,” Block said. “It feels good to win even though we have a small team. We have good swimmers, and that’s all that matters.”
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Badger South) dominated the meet, winning eight of the 11 events.
“They were prepared for it and swam hard,” Keleny said. “They did what they had to do to beat a team that has more girls.”
Oregon/Belleville swept the top three spots in the 100 butterfly and 400 free. Schwartz won the butterfly in 1:11.52, followed by Rule and Helvig. Rule took first in the 200 individual medley (2:38.70).
Bush took first in the 400 free (5:05.48), and teamed with Helvig, Hailey Sieren and Noelle Marsh to win the 400 free relay (4:36.25).