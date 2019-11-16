Maeve O’Driscoll couldn’t wait to jump into the pool with the gold trophy.
The senior and his Madison Edgewood teammates were celebrating the Crusaders winning a fifth straight WIAA Division 2 state championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at the University of Wisconsin’s Natatorium.
They crushed the field in a dominating performance. O’Driscoll and sophomore Anna teDuits were a part of four of Edgewood’s five state titles. Edgewood captured gold medals in all three relays – the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 free relays – and set two state records.
“This team is really something special,” O’Driscoll said. “Senior year, going out with the win (gold trophy) is more than I could ask for. I will always remember this day. It’s just been perfect.”
The Crusaders ran away with the title 290-163.5 over runner-up McFarland. It marks the second straight year the top two teams in the state (Crusaders and Sparatns) came from the Badger South Conference.
After the diving competition, the Crusaders won three of the next four races. The Crusaders’ 200 medley relay team of teDuits, sophomore Abby Reid, freshman Izzy Enz and O’Driscoll won the title in a state-record time of 1:44.51.
O’Driscoll teamed with senior DeeDee Walker, freshman Sophie Reed and Reid to win gold in a state-record time of 1:34.76.
“Touching and looking up and seeing the record flashing is the most amazing feeling,” O’Driscoll said.
The Crusaders’ finish in the medley relay smashed their seed time by seven seconds.
“I knew what this team is capable of, and I knew we could do great things,” O’Driscoll said.
TeDuits teamed with Enz, Reed and Walker to win the 400 free relay (3:29.54), a five-second drop from their seed time.
O’Driscoll won a state championship in the 50 free with a time of 23.30, and teDuits captured a state title in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.28, about seven seconds faster than her seed time.
“It’s so exciting to see my team and the program accomplish everything they did,” teDuits said. “I feel like everyone deserves everything they have worked for all season.”
O’Driscoll said her title in the 50 free was her lifetime-best time by 0.5 seconds.
“It’s amazing to go my fastest time after working so hard,” she said.
Reid took second in the 50 free (23.49) and second in the 100 free (51.59). Reed placed ninth in the 50 free (25.02).
Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz finished second in the 200 free (1:52.55), ahead of Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett, who was the state champion last year but took fourth this year (1:54.56).
Enz tied McFarland senior Emily Landwehr for third in the 100 butterfly (58.09).
TeDuits added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (55.97). O’Driscoll tied Ashwaubenon freshman Bry Bellile for third in the 100 free (51.70), and Reed placed 11th (54.48).