Maeve O’Driscoll couldn’t wait to jump into the pool with the gold trophy.
The senior and her Edgewood teammates celebrated the Crusaders’ fifth straight Division 2 state championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Edgewood crushed the field with a dominant performance. O’Driscoll and sophomore Anna teDuits were a part of four of Edgewood’s five individual state titles. The Crusaders captured gold medals in all three relays – the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 free relays – and set two state records.
“This team is really something special,” O’Driscoll said. “Senior year, going out with the win (gold trophy) is more than I could ask for. I will always remember this day. It’s just been perfect.”
The Crusaders racked up 290 points, well ahead of runner-up McFarland (163.5). It marks the second straight year the top two teams in the state came from the Badger South Conference.
After the diving competition, Edgewood won three of the next four races. The Crusaders’ 200 medley relay team of O’Driscoll, teDuits, sophomore Abby Reid and freshman Izzy Enz won with a state-record time of 1:44.51.
O’Driscoll and Reid teamed with senior DeeDee Walker and freshman Sophie Reed to win gold in the 200 free relay with a state-record time of 1:34.76. The Crusaders smashed their seed time in the event by seven seconds.
“I knew what this team is capable of, and I knew we could do great things,” O’Driscoll said. “Touching and looking up and seeing the record flashing is the most amazing feeling.”
Enz, Reed, teDuits and Walker dropped five seconds off their seed time in the 400 free relay (3:29.54).O’Driscoll won an individual state championship in the 50 free (23.30), and teDuits captured the state title in the 200 individual medley (2:06.28).
“It’s so exciting to see my team and the program accomplish everything they did,” teDuits said. “I feel like everyone deserves everything they have worked for all season.”
Reid took second in the 50 free (23.49) and the 100 free (51.59).
Enz finished second in the 200 free (1:52.55), ahead of Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett, who was the state champion last year but took fourth this year (1:54.56). Enz tied McFarland senior Emily Landwehr for third in the 100 butterfly (58.09).
teDuits added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (55.97). O’Driscoll tied Ashwaubenon freshman Bry Bellile for third in the 100 free (51.70). Reed placed ninth in the 50 free (25.02) and 11th in the 100 free (54.48).
Freshman Natalie Carroll finished 13th in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 330.95.
Baraboo Sectional
Edgewood was the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association Poll all season, and showed why by winning nine of 12 events at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Crusaders racked up 353 points, ahead of runner-up McFarland (297).
“We’ve been able to sustain our culture and leadership,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said. “We always go into the season with goals, passion, energy and really good team camaraderie.”
Enz and O’Driscoll each won two individual events and were a part of two first-place relays.
Enz won the 100 butterfly (58.53) and 200 free (1:53.24), while O’Driscoll took the 50 free (24.13) and 100 free (52.52).
teDuits, Enz, Reid, O’Driscoll kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:48.27).
The 200 free relay team of O’Driscoll, Reed, Reid and sophomore Sam Vega won with a time of 1:38.51. Enz, Reed, teDuits and sophomore Claire Sweeney closed the meet by winning the 400 free relay in 3:34.49. teDuits also won the 200 IM (2:13.11).
“It was tough for them to get through it, but at the end of the day, they know they’re swimming for their team,” Schwabe said. “That’s a really cool element of high school swimming. That definitely helps them go faster and push when they’re tired.”
Carroll, the only diver at the sectional, advanced to state with a score of 331.55.