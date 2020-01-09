The Madison Metro Lynx have won five straight games, including the championship of the Culver’s Cup, and started the new year with wins over the Lakeshore Lightning and Rock County Fury.
The Metro Lynx (10-2, 3-1 Badger Conference) moved into a second-place tie with Rock County on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with a 4-3 overtime victory on the road. The Metro Lynx trail the Cap City Cougars by one game.
Metro Lynx 4, Rock County Fury 3, OT
Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald scored the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime to give the Lynx a crucial conference win at Janesville Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx got a power-play goal from Ally Jacobson off an assist from Hannah Kolpien with 41 seconds left in the first period.
After the Fury tied the game 1-1 in the second, the Lynx answered. Freshman defenseman Grace Bonnell scored a go-ahead goal four minutes into the third period, and Lauren Johnson added a goal to give the Metro Lynx a 3-1 lead.
The Fury rallied with two goals, including one on the power play. Samantha Wells scored a game-tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation.
The Lynx outshot the Fury 40-26, as Cam McKersie made 23 saves.
Metro Lynx 5, Lakeshore Lightning 1
The Lynx spent most of their nonconference home game Saturday, Jan. 4, in the offensive zone.
Madison outshot Lakeshore 63-14, as Addie Armstrong had 13 saves and picked up the win in net.
The Metro Lynx struck first 4:25 into the game, as Kaya Pelton-Byce scored off a centering pass from Edgewood’s Hannah Kolpien. Abby Ahlborn also assisted on the goal.
Pelton-Byce sent a pass from behind the net in front to Ahlborn for a goal with 9:54 left in the first period.
The Lynx made it 3-0 on somewhat of an unnatural goal. What looked like a backhand pass by Edgewood senior Sydney Raaths slipped through multiple skaters and past McCardle 4:29 into the second period. Mirwald assisted on the goal.
Armstrong made a pair of saves at the end of the second period, but Lakeshore broke through with 11:43 left in the third with a goal.
Pelton-Byce had a shot from the point partially blocked, but Kolpien scored on a backhanded rebound with 5:44 left, a second before being knocked to the ice. Ava Jambor capped the scoring with a short-handed empty-netter with 10 seconds left.
Culver’s Cup
Raaths scored four goals to help the Lynx win their own tournament Sunday, Dec. 29, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx beat Wisconsin Valley Union 3-1 in the championship game. The Lynx beat St. Croix Valley by the same score a day previous at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison. The Lynx beat the Sioux Falls (SD) Flyers 4-2 on Friday, Dec. 27.
Raaths scored a goal and dished out an assist to propel the Lynx past WVU. She took a pass from Jenna Culp, cut across the slot and slid a backhand shot past WVU goaltender Pistol Cowden for the first goal of the game just 3:57 into the second period. WVU tied it up with a minute left in the second.
Mirwald scored the go-ahead goal just 3:41 into the third period off assists from Raaths and Johnson. Bonnell blasted a shot past Cowden less than three minutes later off assists from Johnson and Mia Goetzke. The Lynx outshot WVU 47-12. McKersie made 11 saves.
Raaths broke a scoreless tie just 2:51 into the second period against St. Croix Valley, and Jambor scored off a pass from Claire Wischoff 16 seconds later to give the Lynx a lead they would not give up. Bonnell scored an insurance goal 3:49 into the third period. Armstrong made 36 saves.
Raaths scored two goals to lead the Lynx to a first-round win over Sioux Falls. She scored at the 6:42 mark of the the first period and again at the 8:43 mark of the second to give the Lynx a 2-1 lead.
Kolpien scored with 40 seconds left in the second off assists from Bonnell and Pelton-Byce to extend the lead to 3-1. Pelton-Byce capped the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the third. The Lynx outshot Sioux Falls 32-21, as McKersie made 19 saves.
Hudson Tournament
The Metro Lynx split a pair of games Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21. Madison beat the tournament 5-2 at Hudson Sports and Civic Center, then fell 3-0 to Eau Claire Area at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
McKersie made 30 saves in the loss to Eau Claire, which outshot the Lynx 33-23.
The Lynx scored five unanswered goals against Hudson.
Goetzke scored with 13 seconds left in the second period, assisted by Jacobson, to cut Hudson’s lead to 2-1. Johnson scored 39 seconds into the third period to tie it.
Raaths scored the go-ahead goal with 11:11 left in the period off an assist from Mirwald. Goetzke scored a little less than two minutes later off an assist from Mirwald.
Bonnell added an insurance goal with 3:06 left off an assist from Maddy Ahlborn.
Madison outshot Hudson 39-22 for the game and 30-12 in the final two periods. McKersie made 20 saves.