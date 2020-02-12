The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op will bypass regional competition as the No. 1 seed in the Sun Prairie Sectional, putting them just two wins away from the state tournament.
Madison earned the top seed over the Cap City Cougars, who lead the Lynx by one game in the Badger Conference.
“We were lucky,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “Cap City is a really tough opponent that was probably just as deserving to get the No. 1 seed. There are also some teams in the sectional that could play spoiler.”
Madison (20-3, 10-2 Badger) will host the winner of Black River Falls and Viroqua in the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Madison Ice Arena. The Lynx are currently ranked second behind Eau Claire Area in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll.
Metro Lynx 4, Icebergs 0
Madison took advantage of two early miscues and tacked on a pair of insurance goals in the third period of a Badger home win Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Madison Ice Arena.
Hannah Kolpien pounced on an Icebergs turnover and scored with 3:32 left in the first period off an assist from Abby Ahlborn. The Lynx caught the Icebergs in the middle of a line change shortly after, and Sydney Raaths dished an uncontested pass to Lauren Johnson for a goal with 1:55 left in the first.
The Icebergs couldn’t take advantage of a pair of 5-on-3 opportunities, and Lynx goaltender Cam McKersie made two of her nine saves on breakaways.
Hannah Kasdorf added the first of two insurance goals with 6:42 left in the third period off an assist from Stella Raichle. Grace Bonnell sniped a short-handed goal a little more than three minutes later off assists from Johnson and Kolpien.
Metro Lynx 5, Viroqua 0
Madison beat the Blackhawks for the second time in five days in a conference game Monday, Feb. 10, at Madison Ice Arena.
Maddy Ahlborn got the Lynx on the board when she banked a shot from the right side off Viroqua goaltender Abigail Severson and into the back of the net with 6:25 left in the first period. Abby Ahlborn and Josie Dragoo assisted on the goal.
Bonnell skated through the Blackhawks’ defense and beat Severson five-hole less than two minutes later to make it 2-0.
Raaths scored 1:04 into the second period off an assist from Rachel Mirwald. The Lynx took advantage of their only power-play opportunity, as Raaths faked out Severson and sent a backhand into the back of the net with 1:20 left before the second intermission.
Sam Olander ripped a slap shot from the left slot past Severson 2:22 into the third period off an assist from Ruby Dykstra.
Lynx goaltender Addie Armstrong made 10 saves in the shutout.
Metro Lynx 4, Central Wisconsin 2
Madison earned a marquee nonconference road win over the Storm on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Greenheck Field House in Schofield.
Central Wisconsin came into the game ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Poll, while the Lynx were ranked fifth.
Raaths scored two first-period goals, the first at the 8:26 mark off an assist from Mirwald, and the second a little more than four minutes later off assists from Bonnell and Johnson.
Mirwald scored on the power play a minute into the second period off assists from Bonnell and Johnson to make it 3-0 Lynx.
The Storm cut it to 3-2 after two periods, but Claire Wischhoff scored on the power play with 11:51 left off assists from Bonnell and Ava Jambor.
The Lynx finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed two of three penalties. The Storm held a slight edge in shots (18-17), as Armstrong made 16 saves in the win.
Metro Lynx 3, Viroqua 1
Madison scored the final three goals in a Badger road win Thursday, Feb. 6, at Viroqua Community Arena.
Rachel Simonson scored 2:33 into the game to give the Blackhawks their only lead. Raaths tied it 19 seconds later off an assist from Ally Jacobson.
Kaya Pelton-Byce scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period off assists from Jacobson and Maddy Ahlborn. Raaths added a short-handed empty-netter off an assist from Bonnell with 1:07 left to seal the victory.
Cam McKersie returned to the lineup and made six saves in the win.
Rock County 3, Metro Lynx 2
The Lynx had their 10-game winning streak snapped by the visiting Fury on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Madison Ice Arena.
Raaths put Madison ahead early, as she raced up the right side past two Rock County defenders and beat goaltender Olivia Cronin glove-side with 12:35 left in the first period.
Rock County tied it at 1 with 5:13 left in the second, as Sara Loerke scored off an assist from Claudia Boehlke. Madison responded 46 seconds later when Ally Jacobson rifled a shot past Cronin off assists from Kolpien and Olander.
Alyssa Knauf tied it at 2 with 11:11 left off assists from Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf. Loerke scored the go-ahead goal with 8:27 remaining off a pass from Einbeck.
Armstrong made 25 saves for Madison.
Metro Lynx 18, Beaver Dam 0
Twenty different Lynx recorded at least one point in a road rout of the Golden Beavers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
The Lynx scored six goals in the first period, three in the second and nine in the third.
Kolpien recorded two goals and three assists, while Raaths added two goals and two assists.
Pelton-Byce netted a hat trick and Kasdorf also had three assists.
Johnson and Olander scored two goals apiece. Raichle, Abby Ahlborn, Mia Goetzke and Claire Wischhoff each had one goal and one assist. Jambor and Neva White dished out two assists apiece.
Dragoo and Ava Downing each scored one goal. Armstrong, Mirwald, Bonnell, Jacobson and Alina Stiller had one assist apiece.
The Lynx outshot the Beavers 66-3, as Abby Nutini stopped three shots in the shutout.
Metro Lynx 2, Fox Cities 0
Raaths and Mirwald each scored for the Lynx, and Armstrong made 23 saves for the shutout Saturday, Jan. 25, at Tri-County Ice Arena in Neenah.
Raaths scored the first goal off an assist from Bonnell with 2:51 left in the first period.
Mirwald scored a power-play goal off a pass from Raaths 32 seconds into the third period to seal the victory.
Metro Lynx 4, Cap City 2
The Lynx earned a key sectional win Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Madison Ice Arena.
Raaths scored first from just above the circles after Johnson pinched in on the boards with 4:48 mark left in the first period.
Cap City tied it 36 seconds into the second period, but Olander answered 31 seconds later with a go-ahead goal off an assist from Abby Ahlborn.
Mirwald scored on the power play off a cross-ice pass from Bonnell to give the Lynx a 3-1 lead with 46 seconds left in the second. Johnson also assisted on the goal.
Cap City scored with 5:35 left in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Raaths put the game away with a breakaway goal with 2:50 remaining.
Armstrong made 25 saves.
Metro Lynx 20, Beaver Dam 1
Madison scored 10 goals in the first period and seven in the second in a home win over the Golden Beavers on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Madison Ice Arena.
Metro Lynx 2, Western Wisconsin 1
Raaths scored with 6:01 left in the third period off an assist from Alina Yazek to lift Madison past the Stars on Friday, Jan. 10, at Madison Ice Arena.
Raaths converted on the power play with 2:13 left in the first period off assists from Mirwald and Jacobson, tying the game at 1.
Armstrong picked up the win in net with 20 saves.