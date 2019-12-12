The Madison Metro Lynx continued their hot start to the season with two more wins last week to remain undefeated.
The Metro Lynx rolled to a 10-0 shutout of the Badger Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Madison Ice Arena, and blanked Milwaukee University 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
Forwards Lauren Johnson and Kaya Pelton-Byce each netted hat tricks to lead the Lynx to a 14-4 win over Onalaska on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Madison Ice Arena.
Sydney Raaths recorded four goals and three assists in the the Lynx’s 10-3 victory over the Icebergs on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Metro Lynx (4-0, 2-0 Badger Conference) are averaging 9.5 goals per game.
Metro Lynx 10, Badger Lightning 0
Mia Goetzke netted a hat trick and Rachel Mirwald posted two goals and two assists to lead the Metro Lynx past the Lightning.
Johnson put the Lynx on the board with a goal just 1:06 into the game. Eight seconds later, Mirwald scored off assists from Hannah Kolpien and Grace Bonnell. Maddy Ahlborn scored off a pass from Bonnell at the 8:15 mark of the opening period.
The Lynx exploded for four goals in the second period. Kolpien scored off a pass from Mirwald just 1:15 into the period. Five minutes later, Abby Ahlborn scored a power-play goal off an assist from Pelton-Byce. Mirwald scored her second goal off assists from Goetzke and Kolpien at the 6:16 mark. Goetzke scored a short-handed goal off assists from Bonnell and Abby Ahlborn at the 12:22 mark.Goetzke had two goals in the third period. Alina Yazek scored off a pass from Sam Olander to cap the scoring with 5:01 remaining.
The Metro Lynx recorded 53 shots, and goaltender Addy Armstrong stopped all 11 of the Lightning’s shots.
Metro Lynx 4, Milwaukee University 0
Jenna Culp scored at the 9:21 mark of the first period, and Olander scored off assists from Pelton-Byce and Ally Jacobson at the 8:43 mark of the second.
Raaths scored off assists from Mirwald and Olander with 13:34 left in the game. Johnson scored off assists from Pelton-Byce and Raaths a little more than five minutes later.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Wildcats 28-21, as goaltender Camryn McKersie picked up the shutout.
Metro Lynx 14, Onalaska 4
The Metro Lynx dominated the game from puck drop, scoring four goals in the first period.
“I think our biggest strength was our speed against them,” Johnson said. “I think this year, we have a lot of good forwards and defensemen that move the puck well together. I think with our speed, we are able to get pucks to the net.”
Mirwald dished out a team-high five assists. Kolpien and Bonnell each had a goal and two assists.
Jacobsen put the Lynx on the board at the 14:26 mark of the opening period with a goal off assists from Mirwald and Olander. Less than two minutes later, Kolpien scored off a pass from Mirwald.
Ava Jambor scored off an assist from Bonnell at the 6:28 mark of the first. Pelton-Byce scored her first goal a little more than two minutes later off a pass from Raaths.
The Metro Lynx added to their lead in the second period with three goals. Johnson scored her first goal, and Goetzke scored off a pass from Kolpien to give the Lynx a 6-1 lead. Raaths had a goal off an assist from Mirwald at the 4:57 mark.
Pelton-Byce scored just 1:17 into the third period off a pass from Kolpien. Three minutes later, Johnson scored her second goal off an assist from Mirwald to give the Lynx a 9-3 lead.
Yazek scored off an assist from Claire Wischhoff, and Bonnell tacked on a goal off a pass from Miwald to extend the lead. Johnson and Pelton-Byce completed their hat tricks late in the third, and Hannah Kasdorf scored to cap the rout.
Cam McKersie finished with 14 saves. Madison outshot Onalaska 48-17.
“It just seemed that everything we did went right for us,” Lynx coach Mike McKersie said. “It seemed like no matter what we threw down that way, it seemed to funnel to the net. We have been trying to teach that relentless and fearless attitude.”
Metro Lynx 10, Icebergs 3
The Lynx’s top line posted eight goals and six assists. Abby Ahlborn netted three goals. Pelton-Byce had two goals and two assists, and Johnson added two assists.
The Lynx scored two goals in the first 1:23 of the first period. Raaths scored her first goal off an assist from Johnson just 50 seconds into the game.
“The first shift I was a little nervous,” Raaths said. “I got the puck and there was a lot of space, so I went all the way down and shot it. It was a pretty good start.”
Pelton-Byce scored 13 seconds later. Abby Ahlborn added a goal on a pass from Raaths to extend the Lynx’s lead to 3-0 with 8:30 left in the opening period.
Pelton-Byce scored off assists from Raaths and Bonnell at the 5:14 mark.The Icebergs scored two goals to trim their deficit to 4-3, but the Lynx responded in the second period. Raaths scored off a pass from Olander, Abby Ahlborn scored her second goal, and Raaths completed her hat trick later in the second.
The Lynx closed the third period with three goals. Abby Ahlborn completed her hat trick off assists by Raaths and Josie Dragoo at the 11:34 mark. Thirty seconds later, Raaths scored off a pass by Abby Ahlborn. Jambor capped the scoring off an assist from Ava Downing.