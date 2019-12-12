With a new coach and players from six different high schools, the Icebergs girls hockey co-op is still figuring itself out, particularly in net.
Taylor Nisius assisted on all of the Icebergs’ goals in a 6-3 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday, Dec. 6, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Icebergs lost to Northland Pines 6-1 on Friday, Nov. 29 at the Fond du Lac Tournament, and the Fox Cities Stars (13-2) and the Warbirds Co-op (4-3) a day later at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
Abby Seybold played the first period Monday, Nov. 25, against the Cap City Cougars, and freshman Aven Gruner finished the game — a 9-0 loss at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
Izzy Newton scored two goals, but the Oregon junior forward couldn’t lead the Icebergs girls to a comeback in a season-opening 10-3 home loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Lakeshore Lightning 6, Icebergs 3
Hannah Weber gave the Icebergs an early lead with a goal just 2:18 into the game.
“It brought a lot of energy to our bench,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “To be up first hasn’t happened for us. We were really excited. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t finish it out.”
Aeryn Olson scored at the 4:29 mark of the third period to trim the Icebergs’ deficit to 4-2, but the Lightning answered with goals 31 seconds apart. Sydney Schipper capped the scoring with a goal at the 7:49 mark of the third.The Icebergs (0-6, 0-2 Badger Conference) outshot the Lightning 39-24, as Gruner made 18 saves. Schipper and Kelsey Waldner each had one assist.Schipper leads the team with seven points (two goals, five assists) and Olson (three goals, three assists) is tied with Izzy Newton (four goals, two assists) for second in scoring with six points.
“With the competition we are playing, the fact that they are being consistent and getting goals is great,” Kurth said. “They have had a really good season so far and I think they will only get better.”
Fond du Lac Tournament
Newton scored at the 16:56 mark of the third period off an assist by Rachel Louis against Northland Pines.
Cora Zimmerman made 21 saves for the Icebergs, who were outshot 27-22.
Olson scored on the power play just 2:14 into the second period to cut Fox Cities’ lead to 3-1, but the Stars responded with five straight goals to seize control. Schipper scored at the 14:26 mark of the second. The Stars outshot the Icebergs 40-6, as Seybold made 27 saves.
Gruner made 40 saves, but the Warbirds scored two straight goals in the middle of the third period to edge the Icebergs. Hefel scored just 2:12 into the third to tie the game at 2. Samantha Nelson scored off assists by Newton and Olson at the 10:37 mark of the third. Newton scored off an assist by Hefel with 1:37 left in the first period.
Cap City Cougars 9, Icebergs 0
Seybold finished with 13 saves in the first period, and Gruner recorded eight saves apiece in the second and third.
“They made a lot of good first saves and tracked the puck nicely. I liked what I saw from them,” Kurth said. “We just have to work on clearing the house in front of them to give our goalies a little more of a break.”
The Icebergs had a pair of 2-on-1 breakouts early in the first period, but could not capitalize against Cap City goaltender Lexi Holman.
“We were hoping to take advantage of some loose pucks and get down in our zone,” Kurth said. “We wanted to mark the scoreboard. We thought that might light a fire under us.”
Madison Metro Lynx 10, Icebergs 3
Newton got her team on the board, scoring on a rebound at the 5:33 mark of the first period.
“I was very nervous because I play (club hockey) with almost all of the girls on their team (Metro Lynx),” she said. “After I got the first goal, I picked it up and got going. I kept pushing myself and didn’t get down at all.”
Olson scored off assists by Newton and Schipper to cut the Lynx’s lead to 4-2 late in the first period. Newton scored off assists from Schipper and Olson 43 seconds into the second half, but the Lynx finished the game with six goals.