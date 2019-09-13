Verona shot a season-best 383 to finish 15th out of 21 teams at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
The Cardinals beat the Wildcats in a Big Eight Conference dual two days previous.
Verona finished second in a Big Eight triangular Aug. 29, at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Wildcats senior Andrea Schleeper shot 10-over-par 82 to win medalist honors at the Verona Area Invitational on Aug. 22 at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Schleeper shot 7-over-par 79 a day later to finish second at the Waunakee Invitational.
“I feel Andrea came into the season ready to play,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “She had been competitive all summer playing in tournaments and it really shows. She has a different demeanor to her game, when she gets to the course she’s ready to play and wants to win.”
Middleton Invitational
Schleeper shot a 13-over-par 85 to finish 14th, and fellow senior Caitlyn Ott shot an 89 to take 31st.
The host Cardinals took the team title with 315 strokes.
“I thought it was great to see two of the girls pull it together and both have their names at the top of the field,” Curtis said. “One of the strengths of our team is how encouraging we are toward each other and I love to see them compete with and against each other.”
Verona’s Page Comstock carded a 98 and Audrey Stoesz finished with a 111.
Middleton 321, Verona 399
Ott shot an 11-over-par 83 against the Cardinals at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Schleeper shot a 92, and Comstock carded a 106. Alice Overland finished with a 118.
Madison Memorial 373, Verona 417, Janesville Parker 430
Schleeper shot 11-over-par 83 to pace the Wildcats. Ott carded 97, Comstock finished with 106, and Overland shot 131.
Verona Area Invitational
The Wildcats shot 399 to finish fifth out of 10 teams. Madison Memorial clipped Janesville Craig 355-356 for the team title.
In addition to Schleeper’s medalist performance, Ott shot 90. Comstock carded 106, and Stoesz shot 121.
Waunakee Invitational
The Wildcats finished 10th out of 12 teams, shooting a 422 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course. Ott carded 98, and Comstock finished with 116. Nina Donny shot 129 to round out the Wildcats’ counting scores.
Curtis admired the way Ott bounced back from challenging holes.
“I think one of Caitlyn’s strengths is her ability to stay in the moment,” she said. “She can easily identify when she had a bad hole but is always working to bounce back and not let a bad hole affect the rest of her round.”