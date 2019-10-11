Madison West senior Ashley Fleming wrapped up her high school career with a 96 at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Junior Ava Downing bounced back from a 55 on the front nine to shoot 45 on the back at the DeForest Sectional as the other Regent to qualify out of the Baraboo Regional.
Both players missed out on qualifying for the Division 1 state tournament.
Middleton won the sectional title with a team score of 324. The Cardinals will be joined by Waunakee (357) at the state tournament Monday, Oct. 14, and Tuesday, Oct. 15, at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski shot a 4-over-par 74 to win the individual sectional title. She will be joined at state by her cousin and teammate Myranda Kotlowski (75) and Jefferson’s Courtney Draeger (82).
Baraboo Regional
West finished fifth out of nine teams with 384 strokes at Baraboo Country Club on Friday, Oct. 4, five strokes behind Reedsburg for the final team-qualifying spot at the DeForest Sectional.
Downing tied for sixth place with a 13-over-par 85. Fleming tied for 12th and snagged the final individual qualifying spot with a 91.
Freshman Ava Rikkers tied for 26th with a 101, and classmate Brooklyn Fleming tied for 33rd with a 107 to round out the Regents’ lineup.
Middleton won the regional title with a team score of 340. Waunakee (362), Sun Prairie (374) and Reedsburg (379) also qualified for the DeForest Sectional. Baraboo senior Carly Moon won the individual title with an 8-over 80.