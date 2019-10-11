The Oregon girls golf team rounded out the seven-team field at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial Regional with a score of 488 on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Panthers did not have an individual advance to the DeForest Sectional.
Junior Alyssa Schmidt won the individual title at the Badger South Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 24, helping Oregon take fifth out of seven teams with 421 strokes.
Schmidt earned medalist honors with a 37 in the Panthers’ final Badger South dual of the season Thursday, Sept. 19, at Watertown.
Oregon nearly knocked off rival Stoughton in a conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Schmidt finished near the top of the leaderboard at the Crusade Fore a Cure Tournament on Monday, Sept. 16, and the Balance and Believe Shootout on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Madison Memorial Regional
Schmidt’s aspirations of leading the Panthers to the DeForest Sectional and a finish at or near the top of the leaderboard came to an end after seven holes. She tried to fight through an injury on the front nine at Madison’s Blackhawk Country Club, but was ultimately forced to withdraw.
“She battled and tried to play through it,” Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said of Schmidt’s injury. “That was a huge blow to us. She carries us with that low score. When you lose that, you don’t have the option of canceling out the high score.”
Panthers junior Sam McKee placed 19th with a team-best 110. Freshman Tori Disch tied for 27th with a 120, freshman Kennedy Gladden was 32nd with a 126, and freshman Reece King rounded out Oregon’s counting scores in 35th place with a 132.
“For the most part, everybody improved on the back nine,” Instefjord said. “That’s a testament to them battling and competing.”
The regional was pushed back three days due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Madison Memorial won the regional title with a team score of 376. Stoughton (394), Jefferson (425) and Fort Atkinson (432) also advanced to the DeForest Sectional.
Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski earned medalist honors as the only player to break 80 with a 7-over-par 79.
Badger Conference Tournament
Even though The Legend at Bergamont is not Oregon’s home course, Schmidt felt right at home. She fired a 2-over-par 74, earning first-team all-conference honors with her performance in blustery conditions.
Schmidt fired a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine, the only player in the tournament with a nine-hole round under par. She led Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski by three strokes at the turn, and shook off a double bogey-bogey start to her back nine by finishing the final four holes 1-under.
“I’ve learned to focus on the shot coming next,” Schmidt said. “I had to remind myself that I had just shot 35 on the front and could do it.”
McKee carded a 106, and Disch added a 116. Bella Lindert rounded out the counting scores with a 125, one stroke ahead of Gladden.
“This was about where we thought we’d finish,” Instefjord said. “Alyssa had the great round, but our other girls battled through some tough holes and tough conditions.”
Madison Edgewood won the team title with 356 strokes. Milton (380) edged tournament host Stoughton (387) for second.
Watertown 201, Oregon 204
In addition to Schmidt’s 37, McKee had a 47, Lindert recorded a 57, and Disch rounded out the counting scores with a 63 at Watertown Country Club.
Stoughton 184, Oregon 189
The Panthers shot a season-best score on the road, but fell just short at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Oregon’s best dual score of the season was a 187 in a home dual against Fort Atkinson earlier in the season.
“We were much more consistent in our play,” Instefjord said. “We didn’t have those big swings of high and low holes, and that showed in our team score.”
Schmidt tied Stoughton’s Myranda and Caylie Kotlowski for medalist honors with a 5-over-par 40. McKee shot a 45, Lindert had a 49, and Gladden chipped in a 55.
Crusade Fore a Cure
Schmidt tied for third place with a 4-over-par 78 in the fundraising tournament hosted by Madison Edgewood at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison. All proceeds went towards the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The Panthers finished 13th out of 17 teams with 433 strokes. McKee took 66th with a 114. Lindert tied for 70th with a 118, and Disch tied for 80th with a 123.
Middleton won the team title with 329 strokes. The Cardinals’ Kate Meier won the individual title with a 2-over par 76.
Balance & Believe Shootout
Schmidt shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie for fourth at Blackhawk Country Club. She did not record a birdie, but had par on 13 holes.
The Panthers finished 13th out of 15 teams with 419 strokes. McKee tied for 58th with a 110, Lindert tied for 62nd with a 112, and Disch was 70th with a 119.
Middleton won the team title with a 323.