Madison West backed up its top-10 ranking throughout the season with a ninth-place finish at the Division 1 state meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Regents finished with 246 points.
Sophomore standout Genevieve Nashold placed eighth with a time of 18:39.3. She averaged 6:46.8 per mile, was fifth at the mile mark (5:45.4) and maintained her position at the two-mile mark (11:52.5) before crossing the finish line.
Fellow sophomore Cecily Greblo averaged 7:04.8 per mile on her way to a 49th-place finish (19:38.9). She passed 20 competitors in the final two miles.
Senior Grace Weigl (107th, 20:24.2) and freshmen Kate Aman-Lavicky (108th, 20:26.2) and Hypatia Newton (111th, 20:27.2) rounded out the Regents’ lineup.
Muskego won the Division 1 team title for the second year in a row with 72 points. Onalaska’s Kora Malecek crossed the finish line first with a time of 17:44.6.
West finished second with 60 points as sectional hosts Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lake Farm County Park in Madison.
Nashold was the runner-up with a time of 18:18. Greblo placed fourth in 19:16.8. Weigl (20:16.2) and Aman-Lavicky (20:23.8) finished 16th and 17th, respectively. Newton rounded out the counting times in 21st (20:30.5).
Oregon
Freshman Dasha Vorontsov finished 46th with a time of 19:37.4 at the Division 1 state meet.
Her time was the fifth-best among all freshmen, as well as 27.2 seconds and 35 spots better than Badger South Conference champion Grace Jenny of Stoughton.
“I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I watched a video of a race on the course, but you don’t truly know until you run it with all those people.”
Vorontsov averaged 7:06.5 per mile. She was 46th after the first mile (6:01.8), moved up three spots after crossing the two-mile mark at 12:31, and crossed the finish line in a large park of runners.
“I ran the first two miles pretty well,” she said. “I felt like I could’ve run the third mile faster, but overall, I think I did pretty well pace-wise.”
Vorontsov qualified for state with a fourth-place finish (19:40) at the Kettle Moraine Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26, held at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.
Oregon took fourth in the team standings with 106 points. Senior Zoe Frank finished 12th with a time of 20:27.5. Junior Clara Hughes (21:15.7) and sophomore Grace Riedl (21:25.2) took 26th and 28th, respectively. Freshman Libby Beirne rounded out the Panthers’ counting times in 36th (21:43.8).
Verona
Junior Anna Knueve finished 14th with a time of 19:52.25 at the Madison West Sectional, which was 6.9 seconds and two spots away from qualifying for state.
“I knew I was a little short,” she said. “It’s disappointing being that close. I gave it everything I had.”
Knueve made up ground on the third mile and put herself in position down the stretch.
“I came back on the girls in the third mile, but it wasn’t enough,” she said. “I didn’t get to train all summer, so my base isn’t as strong. That last mile is really hard for me because I don’t have the base a lot of the other girls have.”
Verona took sixth with 182 points. Senior Jamie Hogan took 29th (20:46), and sophomore Payette Neess was 34th (21:08.4). Freshman Sotera Boado placed 47th (21:51.3), and Colleen Quinn was 58th (22:19.5).
Edgewood
The Crusaders finished fifth with 152 points at the Division 2 River Valley Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, and did not have a state qualifier.
Senior Erin McClimon (21:28.4), sophomore Clara Powless (21:32.3) and junior Grace Nemeth (21:33.1) placed 24th, 25th and 26th, respectively. Seniors Francesca Masciopinto (37th, 22:08.7) and Emily Maiers (40th, 22:12) rounded out Edgewood’s counting times.