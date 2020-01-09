The Oregon girls basketball team moved one step closer to winning the Badger South Conference with a 32-28 home win over Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Oregon (8-3, 5-1 Badger South) has won four straight games since a 77-72 loss to Monroe on Dec. 14. The Panthers are tied with Monona Grove for the league lead. The two teams will meet Friday night in Oregon.
“We called this week ‘prove it week’ because we were tied with Watertown and we play MG,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “If we want to stay on top of the conference, which is a team goal for us, we have to take care of business.”
A win against the Silver Eagles could mean a rematch against Beaver Dam in the Badger Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“It would be great to get another chance against Beaver Dam,” Oregon senior Liz Uhl said. “It will be better playing at Beaver Dam. There was a lot of other outside factors playing at the Kohl Center. There were a lot of people, we were a little off our game, it was a new environment and a huge environment.”
Oregon 32, Watertown 28
Uhl scored a team-high 11 points and had seven steals to propel the Panthers past the Goslings.
The Panthers made defensive plays down the stretch to pull out a win against a team that plays a tall 1-3-1 zone with 6-foot-1 Teya Maas, 6-foot Avalon Uecke and 5-foot-10 Lily Gifford.
“It’s tough playing a team like that,” Uhl said. “Our offense doesn’t mesh well playing a team like that. They are always tough against us. It’s very frustrating game. We always want to play fast and they want to slow it down.”
Uhl came up with a steal and layup to give the Panthers a 30-25 lead with 1:02 left. Maas answered with a three-point play to cut Oregon’s lead to two with 40 seconds to go. Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf came up with a key steal with 23 seconds to go.
With the Panthers leading by three points, Maas had a 3-point attempt bounce off the backboard and Schrimpf grabbed the rebound with 1.6 seconds to go to seal the victory. Oregon senior point guard Izzie Peterson also helped seal the game, making 2 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds.
The Panthers had six turnovers in the first five minutes, but jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Schrimpf knocked down a 3 and junior Emily Statz scored six of her eight points during the spurt.
Oregon led 16-12 at halftime, and won despite 24 turnovers.
Oregon 79, Fort Atkinson 46
Uhl scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and swiped four steals in a road rout of the Blackhawks on Friday, Dec. 3. Schrimpf added 18 points and three steals.
Oregon jumped out to a 38-23 halftime lead and never looked back. Statz added 10 points, while sophomore Emily Mortenson and junior Ellie Koopman each chipped in eight.
Oregon 77, Laconia 68
Uhl had a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers to a nonconference road win Saturday, Dec. 28.
Schrimpf also stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Fellow junior Megan Bloyer added 14 points and six rebounds. Peterson and junior Carleigh Roberts chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
Oregon 67, Stoughton 44
A close game between Badger South Conference rivals quickly became a one-sided affair.
The Panthers built a big lead to begin the second half and breezed to a home win over the Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Oregon used a 16-2 run to increase its lead to 39-21 just four minutes into the second half. Schrimpf connected on a layup and four free throws, Roberts and Uhl each drilled a 3, Statz had a steal and layup, and Jaelyn Nedelcoff raced up the court for a transition layup.
Stoughton went almost eight minutes of game time without scoring. Thirteen Panthers scored in the contest. Uhl finished with 10 points, and Peterson scored seven of her nine points in the first half. Bloyer added six points, while Statz and Nedelcoff had five apiece.
Monroe 77, Oregon 72
Peterson scored a team-high 15 points and the Panthers stormed back from a 12-point second-half deficit, but fell short against the Cheesemakers on the road Saturday, Dec. 14.
Uhl posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Statz added 14 points, and sophomore Payton Lang chipped in 11 points.