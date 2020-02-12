Oregon won two games last week to extend its winning streak to six straight, pushing the Panthers to the brink of winning at least a share of the Badger South Conference championship.
Oregon (15-4, 11-1 Badger South) is 11-1 in its last 12 games, with the only loss coming to Beaver Dam (ranked second in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll).
The Panthers can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a road win over Watertown on Thursday, Feb, 13.
Oregon 89, Fort Atkinson 48
Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists and five rebounds as the Panthers cruised past the Blackhawks at home Friday, Feb. 7.
Oregon raced out to a 44-22 lead at the half. Liz Uhl added 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Jaelyn Nedelcoff chipped in 14 points. Emily Statz and Izzie Peterson each had 11.
Oregon 60, Stoughton 51
When it mattered most, the Panthers made clutch free throws and forced turnovers off its press to pull out a road win over the Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Oregon made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-5 lead, as Uhl and Megan Bloyer combined for 14 points during the spurt.
Uhl scored 14 of her team-high 20 points before halftime to help Oregon take a 32-25 lead at the break.
Schrimpf and Nedelcoff each added nine points. Peterson pitched in eight. Bloyer had seven points and six rebounds. Carliegh Roberts also had seven points.
Oregon 77, Monroe 57
The Panthers put on an offensive clinic, exploiting gaps in the Cheesemakers’ 2-3 zone with drives to the basket and pinpoint passing on the way to a home win Saturday, Feb. 1.
Peterson hit a jumper and a layup to give the Panthers a 15-6 lead with 12:53 left in the first half. Uhl knocked down a jumper and Schirimpf followed with a 3-pointer tio extend the lead to 12. Peterson then knocked down a jumper to give the Panthers a 24-8 lead with 9:16 left in the half. Emily Mortenson hit a 3 and Schrimpf knocked down a jumper to extend the lead to 21 at the 7:17 mark.
Uhl scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the first half to help the Panthers to a 41-21 lead at the break.
Statz drilled a 3 to start the second half and Roberts knocked down a 3 to give the Panthers their largest lead at 70-39 with 8:13 left in the game.
Schrimpf finished with 14 points and five steals. Roberts scored eight of her 12 points after halftime and grabbed seven rebounds. Statz nearly posted a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Oregon 63, Edgewood 54
The Panthers picked up a road win over the Crusaders on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium in Madison.
Uhl scored a game-high 17 points and swiped five steals. Peterson pitched in 15 points. Roberts and Schrimpf added eight points apiece.
Oregon 71, Milton 45
The Panthers rolled to a home win over the Red Hawks on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Peterson scored a game-high 19 points and had six assists for Oregon, which led 37-24 at the half.
Oregon made nine 3-pointers, with two each from Peterson, Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf.
Uhl scored 16 points and Statz added 11. Schrimpf pitched in eight.
Bloyer chipped in seven points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Oregon 61, Elkhorn 29
The Panthers used pressure defense in a nonconference road win Tuesday, Jan. 21, over Elks, who finished with more turnovers (36) than points.
Schrimpf recorded game highs in points (19) and steals (5). Uhl scored 14 points and Peterson chipped in eight.
Beaver Dam 59, Oregon 45
The Panthers earned a rematch against the three-time defending Division 2 state champions on Saturday, Jan. 18, but lost to the hosts in the first-place Badger Challenge game.
The Panthers outscored the Golden Beavers 31-28 in the second half, but dug too big a hole to climb out of. Beaver Dam jumped out to a 15-1 lead to begin the game.
Schrimpf and Statz each scored a team-high nine points.
Schrimpf helped the Panthers rally, as she hit a 3-pointer to cut the Golden Beavers’ lead to 17-8 with 10:19 left. However, the Beavers closed with a 14-6 run to take a 31-14 lead into halftime.
Uhl finished with eight points and Roberts had seven points. Bloyer chipped in six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Oregon 67, Monona Grove 63
Uhl scored a game-high 27 points and also had five rebounds and three steals to propel the Panthers to a key home win over the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Schrimpf scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. She made three of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
Peterson chipped in seven points and dished out six assists.
Oregon led 36-32 at halftime. The Panthers shot 43.7% (7-for-16) beyond the arc, 72.7% from the free-throw line (16-for-22) and outrebounded the Silver Eagles 36-28.