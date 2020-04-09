Every year, five high school girls basketball teams in Wisconsin end their seasons with a win. Their prize is a state championship trophy and other honors bestowed upon them by their school.
But this is no ordinary year. Oregon and 15 other girls teams in Wisconsin ended their seasons with a victory, though the sudden end might feel like a loss.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a press release late Thursday, March 12, that all remaining games of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, including Oregon’s state semifinal, and the rest of the boys basketball tournament have been canceled.
“Once things settle down, that’ll be the silver lining,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said of ending the season on a win. “I’m so proud of how the team has stuck together and been so close throughout the process. It’s going to be tough to replicate a group that close. I’m certainly going to miss them.”
The decision to cancel the tournaments came as a response to evolving concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in the release. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
Oregon (21-5) secured the program’s third state berth and first since the second of back-to-back appearances in Division 1 in 1980. The fourth-seeded Panthers were scheduled to play top-seeded Hortonville (25-1) in the Division 2 semifinals at 1:35 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The winner would have played three-time defending state champion and second-seeded Beaver Dam (23-3) or third-seeded Pewaukee (21-5) in the state championship on Saturday, March 14, at 6:35 p.m.
“It’s tough, but we still have so much to be proud of,” Oregon senior point guard Izzie Peterson said. “Being conference, regional and sectional champs is amazing. We kept telling ourselves that we would have brought a gold ball back if we had played.”
The state semifinals in Divisions 3 and 4 took place Thursday, March 12. Oregon met as a team at 7 p.m. that night, and Wamsley learned the WIAA was going to meet after the second Division 4 semifinal to discuss the possibility of canceling the remainder of the tournament.
Oregon coaches and players found out about the cancellation via Twitter at 11:15 p.m. and gathered in a hotel room to comfort each other.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do as a coach was go into that hotel room and tell them the season was over,” Wamsley said. “There was so much emotion.”
Instead of playing in their first state game in 40 years, the Panthers arrived home on the afternoon of March 13 to hundreds of fans at the high school.
“I’ll never forget all of the people lined up to welcome us back,” senior guard Liz Uhl said. “I won’t necessarily remember every moment from every game, but I’ll remember the relationships with my coaches and teammates.”
The news was bittersweet for fellow senior guard Kaitlyn Schrimpf, who was set to play in another state tournament. She was a member of Oregon’s girls soccer team that won last year’s Division 2 state championship.
“I care so much about soccer, but basketball is where my heart is at,” Schrimpf said. “It was such a special opportunity to get to state in the sport I love. We’re disappointed we didn’t get to play, but it’s amazing that we got that far.”
Badger South All-Conference
Uhl and Schrimpf headlined the Badger South All-Conference Team as first-team selections.
Uhl was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player after she averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season.
Schrimpf averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Peterson (8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.2 spg per game) and junior Megan Bloyer (5.3 ppg and 6.0 rpg) received honorable mention notice.