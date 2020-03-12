Forty years of trying to get back to the state tournament came to an end Saturday, March 7, for the Oregon girls basketball team.
The Panthers came back to beat Waukesha West 51-46 in the Division 2 Janesville Craig Sectional championship, securing the program’s third state appearance and first since the second of back-to-back experiences in Division 1 in 1980.
Oregon (21-5) avenged last year’s regional loss to DeForest with a 57-46 victory in the sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 5, at Edgewood High School.
The Panthers stymied Reedsburg in the second half on their way to a 57-43 home win in the regional championship Saturday, Feb. 29. Oregon ran away with a 56-41 home victory over Mount Horeb in the regional semifinals a day previous.
Oregon 51, Waukesha West 46
The Panthers shook off a slow start against the Wolverines to punch their ticket to state.
Oregon trailed by double digits in the first half, but scored the final five points to cut its deficit to 20-14 at halftime. Senior guard Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored half of the Panthers’ first-half points, including a 3-pointer during the 5-0 run.
“We played good defense, but every bucket Waukesha West made put a little more pressure on us,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “But we knew we had a shot when we cut it to six.”
Senior guard Izzie Peterson scored seven of her 11 points in the second half and classmate Liz Uhl had all 10 of her points after halftime to propel the Panthers to victory. Schrimpf finished with a game-high 18 points.
Oregon 57, DeForest 46
The Norskies, ranked fourth in the final Division 2 Associated Press state poll and the top seed in the top half of the sectional, struggled offensively against the Panthers’ stingy man-to-man defense.
“They run the dribble drive, so our goal was to pressure their guards on the handoffs and passes,” Wamsley said. “We wanted to tire them out and we did. I was proud of the way we made them work for every shot.”
The lead changed hands four times in the first six minutes of the second half before Oregon, which received honorable mention notice in the final AP state poll and earned the 2 seed in the top half of the sectional, seized control with an 8-0 run.
DeForest trimmed its deficit to one on two separate occasions, but couldn’t corral defensive rebounds down the stretch. Oregon junior forward Megan Bloyer made a layup and Schrimpf drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 45-39 with three minutes left.
Bloyer finished with seven points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end, despite playing with a sprained right shoulder.
“Rebounding is my role on this team,” Bloyer said. “I love to play physical because I’m not very tall. People underestimate me, so I love to use my strength to prove them wrong.”
The Panthers went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line in the final 2:04 to salt the victory and shot 79% (19-for-24) for the game.
Oregon missed its first 10 shots of the game and did not have a field goal until the 10:29 mark of the first half.
The Panthers eventually found openings against the Norskies’ extended 2-3 zone and went on a 10-2 run to go ahead 14-10 with 7:09 left. Uhl gave Oregon the lead with a pair of free throws, then drilled her second 3 of the half on the next possession.
Schrimpf recorded steals on consecutive possessions to spark another run. She passed ahead to Uhl for a layup on the first steal, then took it herself for a layup the second time to increase the Panthers’ lead to 22-14.
Schrimpf scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, while Uhl scored 13 points of her 17 points in the first half.
DeForest senior guard Maggie Trautsch hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to close the first half. She banked in her second triple at the buzzer to cut the Norskies’ deficit to 23-20 at the break.
Oregon 57, Reedsburg 43
The Panthers erased a slim halftime deficit by outscoring the Beavers 29-12 in the second half.
Uhl scored a game-high 20 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Peterson also cracked double figures with 10 points. Schrimpf and junior Emily Statz added eight and seven points, respectively.
Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 41
The Panthers led 32-18 at halftime and used a balanced scoring attack to down the upset-minded Vikings.
Uhl led the way with a team-high 15 points. Schrimpf added 13 points and Peterson had 10. Bloyer chipped in eight.