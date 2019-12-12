The Oregon girls basketball team is off to a 3-2 start to its season and went on the road to win its Badger South Conference opener.
The Panthers crushed Milton 65-23 on Friday, Dec. 6. The rout came on the heels of a 58-47 road win over McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Oregon lost its marquee nonconference game Tuesday, Nov. 26, a 70-46 defeat against Beaver Dam at the Kohl Center. The Panthers also lost 51-46 on the road against Lake Mills on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Oregon opened the season with a 62-38 home win over Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Oregon 65, Milton 23
Ten different Panthers scored in the conference opener, as University of Illinois-Springfield recruit Liz Uhl led the way with 16 points.
Kaitlyn Schrimpf also cracked double figures with 14 points. Emily Statz added nine points, while Emily Mortenson and Jaelyn Nedelcoff pitched in six apiece.
Oregon 58, McFarland 47
Uhl scored a game-high 13 points and also had three rebounds and three steals for the Panthers.
Mortenson added 10 points, while Izzie Peterson chipped in nine points, four rebounds and two assists.
Schrimpf helped with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Megan Bloyer pitched in six points and eight rebounds. Statz had four points and game highs in rebounds (11) and blocks (2).
Beaver Dam 70, Oregon 46
The Panthers’ ballhandlers were constantly pressured into turnovers by Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference crossover loss in Madison.
“We let them dictate what we wanted to do,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “They’re one of the best teams in the state regardless of division, and I give them a lot of respect.”
Schrimpf made a layup to get Oregon on the board at the 14:46 mark. The Panthers cut their deficit to three on three separate occasions in the first half, but Beaver Dam extended its lead each time.
The Beavers ended the first half on an 18-5 run to lead 33-17 at intermission.
Beaver Dam used an 11-1 run to make it 44-20 with 14 minutes left. The Beavers had a 9-3 run over the next three minutes to extend its lead to 30.
Schrimpf paced the Panthers with a team-high 11 points, and Uhl added eight points.
Lake Mills 51, Oregon 46
The Panthers trailed 22-18 at the half and couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Uhl recorded 11 points and three rebounds. Peterson also had 11 points, and Carleigh Roberts added nine points. Statz chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Schimpf had five points, five rebounds and five assists.
Oregon 62, Evansville 38
The Panthers turned to the defensive end to get out in transition and jump-start its offense against the Blue Devils.
“We know we have the ability to score, but this group strives to be great on the other end,” Wamsley said. “I really commend our communication. We talked, helped and rebounded as well as we possibly could.”
Both teams struggled with turnovers early on. Roberts split a pair of free throws to get the Panthers on the board with 14:52 left in the first half, and Peterson recorded Oregon’s first field goal at the 12:40 mark with her team trailing 7-3.
Peterson’s layup was the beginning of a 14-0 run.
“We’re really stressing defense in practice since we’re small,” she said. “We’re quicker than a lot of teams, and we need to get stops. That leads to points in transition.”
Uhl followed with a steal and layup, and Bloyer knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 7. Nedelcoff made a layup in transition to give Oregon the lead for good with 9:40 left in the first half.
Schimpf drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, Uhl hit a jumper from the right corner, and Peterson split a pair of free throws to cap the run.
“Everyone just needed to settle down. We knew we’d be fine,” Uhl said. “Once we started scoring a little more, that got our confidence up, and we rolled after that.”
Oregon scored seven points in 15 seconds to go up 25-10 with 4:17 left in the opening half. Schimpf canned another 3 from the left corner, Uhl recorded a three-point play off a steal by Schimpf, and Schimpf made a layup off a pass in transition by Uhl.
Uhl scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, and Schimpf finished with eight first-half points.Statz helped the Panthers build onto their 37-15 halftime lead with six of her team’s first nine points in the second half. She scored all nine of her points in the final 18 minutes.
Oregon used a 7-2 run midway through the second half to go up 56-24. Bloyer recorded a three-point play, and Peterson and Uhl each added a layup.
Peterson finished with 10 points, and Bloyer chipped in seven.