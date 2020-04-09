Verona senior Rayna Briggs and Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf were selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Briggs, a first-team all-conference honoree, averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game and was the Wildcats’ top rebounder this season. She led Verona to an 11-12 record and a fifth-place finish (9-9) in the Big Eight.
Briggs will be a member of the Division 1 South team. She will be teammates with Madison Memorial senior and Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus and Middleton senior and Loyola University recruit Sitori Tanin, who were both named to the D1 WBCA All-State team.
Schrimpf, one of four Panthers selected to the Badger South All-Conference this season, was a first-team honoree. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals per game and helped Oregon to its first state tournament appearance in 40 years.
Schrimpf will team up with fellow Badger South standouts Abbie Campion (Milton), Grace Tostrud (Monroe) and Jennifer Gorton (Monona Grove), as well as Badger North standout Maggie Trautsch of DeForest.
Each athlete participating must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.
The Division 2 girls game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, with the D1 girls to follow at 4 p.m.