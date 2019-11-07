The Madison West football team made the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Brad Murphy.
The Regents went 4-5 in the Big Eight Conference to qualify for the playoffs, but lost to conference champion Madison Memorial 42-6 on Friday, Oct. 25, in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
The Regents overcame a 1-4 start to reach the postseason.
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 6
The Regents couldn’t slow down the Spartans’ multi-dimensional rushing attack in a rematch at Mansfield Stadium.
The Spartas racked up 237 yards on the ground behind the one-two punch of Kam Marshall and Kabaris Vasser. Marshall rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Vasser ran for 96 yards and three scores.
West quarterback William Gutknecht completed 9 of 14 passes for 94 yards and an interception. He rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
West junior running back Nazier Jones had six receptions for 51 yards.
Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13
Gutknecht rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a road loss to the Cardinals in the regular-season finale Friday, Oct. 18.
Jones added 70 rushing yards on 25 carries, and Matthew McLain had a team-high 12 tackles.
Madison West 36, Janesville Craig 12
The Regents scored 15 points in the first quarter en route to a third straight win Friday, Oct. 11, at Mansfield Stadium.
Gutknecht rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Jones ran for 60 yards and a score on 13 carries.
West linebacker Sammy Smith had 14 tackles and an interception. McLain had a team-high 19 tackles.