Oregon’s season came to an end with a 31-0 road loss to Hartford in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Panthers finished the season 4-6.
Oregon shut out Fort Atkinson 28-0 in the regular-season finale Friday, Oct. 18, a week after a 42-13 home loss to Watertown.
Hartford 31, Oregon 0
The Orioles broke a scoreless tie with 6:07 left in the second quarter and never looked back against the Panthers.
Oregon struggled to stop Hartford’s spread offense in the second half, as Jacob Frantl tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
Oregon 28, Fort Atkinson 0
Quarterback Erik Victorson tossed two touchdowns to power the Panthers to a road win over the Blackhawks.
Victorson completed 6 of 13 passes for 167 yards, and also ran for a score. Brevin Brisack also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Mason Grender had two catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Kissling caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers rushed for 150 yards. Grender and Teague Szudy each had eight carries for 34 and 38 yards, respectively.
The Oregon defense posted its second shutout of the season. Gabe Pearson had 12 tackles and a sack.
Watertown 42, Oregon 13
The Panthers fell behind early and could not catch up to the high-powered Goslings.
Watertown quarterback Ethan Pauly threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and the Goslings’ defense scored 14 points in the rout.
Oregon took its only lead of the game early in the first quarter, as Szudy rushed for a 5-yard score at the 9:56 mark of the first. Watertown then scored 42 unanswered points.
Damien Johnson had a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:38 left in the fourth, and Grender tacked on the extra point.
Johnson racked up 78 yards on eight carries, and Szudy rushed 13 times for 76 yards.
Grender (34 yards), Matt Kissling (27 yards) and Austin Saunders (16 yards) each had six rushes. Victorson was 0-for-9 passing.
Aden Look recorded nine tackles and an interception for the Panthers. Pearson had a game-high 12 tackles, Clay Haggerty made nine tackles, and Connor Blanke also had an interception. Kissling and Corey Moore finished with seven tackles apiece.