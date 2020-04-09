Madison West football coach Brad Murphy was the recipient of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s coveted National Double-Goal Coach Award for his positive impact on youth sports.
Murphy is one of 25 national winners of the Double-Goal Coach Award, named for coaches who strive to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.
The Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) is a national nonprofit focused on character-building workshops for parents, coaches, athletes and administrators in youth and high school sports. Award winners were selected from almost 700 nominations received from 44 states.
“Coach Murphy helps athletes win in and out of sports,” PCA CEO Chris Moore said. “By creating a positive, character-building youth sports experience and serving as a Double-Goal Coach, Brad helps youth develop into better athletes and better people.”
The award includes a $1,000 prize and recognition within the website, newsletters and media campaigns and an invitation to accept the honor at PAC’s national youth sports award and benefit May 2 at Santa Clara University. Four award winners will also be chosen to win all-expense paid trips to California for the event and will take part in a panel discussion.
The national coach of the year will receive $10,000 for the Taube Family prize at the banquet. Murphy was previously selected as a regional winner for the award.
Andrea Dearlove, the parent of a player, nominated Murphy for the award.
“Coach Murphy connects with each player and makes sure they know their importance to the team,” Dearlove said. “What makes him stand out are his extra efforts to listen and to recognize the uniqueness of each individual on the team and what each individual needs to fill his personal emotional tank.
“Since motivation is an individual trait, his efforts allow him to understand what obstacles might need to be worked through and what each player needs and wants to achieve his desired potential on and off the field.”
One of the many attributes of a Double-Goal Coach, according to PCA, is that they take a mastery approach to sport rather than a scoreboard orientation, teaching athletes to put forward maximum effort, continuously learn and improve and not let themselves be stopped by mistakes or fear of mistakes.
“He has a relentless approach to making sure that each player is getting better every day,” West assistant coach Arturo Bonomie said of Murphy. “His passion for the sport lies not in the final score of every game, but rather by what we as coaches and what players learn through the process. He has an expectation of being the best version of you every day in practice, in meetings and in the classroom.”