Oregon split its four games in Weeks 4-7, and are 3-4 overall (2-3 Badger South Conference) heading into a crucial matchup with Watertown on Friday.
The Panthers lost to Monona Grove 21-7 on Friday, Oct. 4, a week after dominating Monroe 28-7. Milton held off Oregon 47-26 on Friday, Sept. 20, a week after the Panthers pitched a 35-0 shutout against Madison Edgewood.
Monona Grove 21, Oregon 7
The Silver Eagles out-gained the Panthers 435-180 en route to a road win at Panther Field, with Brady Killerlain rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in the first half.
Oregon drove 80 yards in 11 plays to begin the contest. Austin Saunders took a counter play around the left side for a 27-yard touchdown with 6:45 left in the first quarter.
“I came around the corner and saw a hole outside,” Saunders said. “Two guys crashed to the outside, so I cut it up and had to break a couple of tackles on my way to the end zone.”
The Panthers had just 13 yards on its next six possessions. Oregon entered MG territory twice more in the first half, but both drives fizzled.
Oregon’s multi-pronged rushing attack was held to 82 yards on 32 carries. Mason Grender led the way with eight carries for 26 yards. Saunders (nine carries) and Damien Johnson (four carries) each had 19 yards on the ground. Erik Victorson finished 8-for-21 for 98 yards passing.
“It’s my job to instill confidence in these kids and get them back on track,” Panthers coach Dan Kissling said. “We have playmakers, and when we give them opportunities, we can score a lot of points.”
Oregon 28, Monroe 7
The Panthers went on the road and dominated the Cheesemakers in sloppy conditions.
Oregon’s Logan Woodson intercepted Max Golembiewski late in the first quarter, and Grender went untouched for a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
Grender finished the game with 150 yards rushing on seven carries and 206 yards of total offense.
“(Grender) kind of took over. With his speed and the field conditions, I was a little surprised,” Kissling said. “It definitely helped. Monroe’s linebackers are good, and we were just trying to get that little bit of misdirection to get them off balance. We thought that was one thing we had to do. If we kept running our powers and our bellies, I thought they were going to stop that.”
Grender’s second score came with 9:03 left in the second quarter on a 59-yard run. Four minutes later, quarterback Erik Victorson rolled right and found Grender open on a corner route for a 56-yard touchdown.
Oregon capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Victorson to Donovan Johnson. Victorson finished 5 of 7 passing for 94 yards.
The Panthers outgained Monroe 329-261 and held possession at nearly 50% despite running 20 less plays than the Cheesemakers.
Milton 47, Oregon 26
The Red Hawks erupted for 31 points in the second and third quarters in a road win over the Panthers.
Victorson connected with Johnson on a 36-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. Saunders returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter.
Matt Kissling’s 27-yard touchdown run gave Oregon a 20-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
Victorson completed 5 of 14 passes for 97 yards. Matt Kissling rushed for 55 yards on three carries. Grender had 49 yards on five carries, and Teague Szudy added 43 yards on 10 carries. Saunders ran for 41 yards on four carries. Johnson finished with three receptions for 70 yards.
Oregon 35, Madison Edgewood 0
Ryan McCorkle had an interception and a fumble recovery to help the Panthers smother the Crusaders at Panther Field.
Gabe Pearson added two sacks for Oregon, which scored 14 points off three Edgewood turnovers. The Panthers limited the Crusaders to 97 total yards.
Oregon gashed Edgewood for 293 total rushing yards. Szudy rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Grender rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
“We ran sweeps, and the counter worked,” Szudy said. “We just followed our blocks, and the line did a great job.”
The Panthers’ offense got off to a rocky start when Edgewood’s Dylan Walton intercepted Victorson. The Panthers’ defense held strong, and the Crusaders missed a 31-yard field goal attempt.
Grender had a 54-yard touchdown run with 3:56 seconds left in the first quarter to start the scoring. Saunders ran for a 57-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ next possession.
Szudy darted for a 7-yard touchdown after McCorkle’s interception early in the second half.
McCorkle then recovered a fumble at the Crusaders’ 41-yard line. Oregon took advantage of the short field, as Grender bolted for a 36-yard touchdown three plays later.
Szudy recorded his second touchdown on a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Connor Blanke intercepted an Edgewood pass later in the fourth to preserve the shutout.
“Our defense played really well, and all 11 of them played together,” Dan Kissling said. “It was good to see.”