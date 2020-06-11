Three former Oregon High School track and field stars made their presence felt on the national level this past indoor season.
Alex Duff and Maddie LeBrun – 2016 OHS grads – shined at Division III schools and capped their collegiate careers with multiple All-America honors. Hudson Kugel – a 2017 OHS grad – teamed with three of his teammates at the University of Wisconsin to earn an All-America nod in Division I.
Duff captures sixth All-American honor
After attending Northern Iowa University as a freshman, Duff returned to his home state and became a star at D-III Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Duff was one of 12 Warhawks (and one of 11 Wisconsin natives on the team) who earned All-America honors for the 2020 indoor season from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The senior was an All-American in four events in 2018 (60-, 110- and 400-meter hurdles and heptathlon) and earned the same honor in the 60 hurdles his final two years at Whitewater.
“It shows all the hard work paid off,” Duff said. “It takes a lot of practice and good coaching. The coaching staffs at UNI and Whitewater really helped me get to where I am today.”
All 12 of Whitewater’s All-Americans qualified for the D-III Indoor Championships, which were originally scheduled for March 13-14 at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. However on March 12, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USTFCCCA typically awards All-America honors to athletes who finish in the top eight at the national meet. This year, all national qualifiers received All-America recognition.
Duff, who posted a season-best time of 8.17 seconds in the 60 hurdles, was seeking his third straight top-eight finish in the event at the national championships. The star hurdler also finished his collegiate career as a five-time USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region selection (2018 and 2019 indoor and outdoor, 2020 indoor).
He made an immediate impact upon arriving at Whitewater, establishing school records in the heptathlon (5,109 points) and 400 hurdles (51.62) his sophomore year. He tied the school record in the 110 hurdles (14.27) as a junior.
LeBrun caps SNC career in style
With two Division III All-America honors already under her belt, LeBrun decided to double up during her final indoor season at St. Norbert College.
She won Midwest Conference indoor titles in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the Green Knights’ 1,600-meter relay, then qualified for the D-III Indoor Championships in both events.
“I didn’t really understand the gravity of the honor (All-America) until I didn’t earn it sophomore year,” LeBrun said. “It really is a big deal, even though it’s a little weird in the way I got it this year. I’m grateful the NCAA extended the honor to every athlete who made the national championships.”
LeBrun was seeded ninth out of 20 entries in the 400 (57.34) and St. Norbert’s 1,600 relay was seeded ninth out of 12 entries with a qualifying time of 3:53.01.
LeBrun won indoor conference titles in the 400 three times. She also ran on the Green Knights’ 1,600 relay team that won four straight indoor conference crowns.
LeBrun won three outdoor MWC titles in the 400, and was part of two first-place 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams. She owns the indoor school records in the 200 (25.66), 300 (41.87), as well as the 1,600 relay (3:52.50) and distance medley relay (11:54.26). She was also part of the 400 relay (48.28) and 1,600 relay (3:50.38) teams that own outdoor school records.
LeBrun made an immediate impact shortly after arriving at St. Norbert. She earned All-America honors as part of the Green Knights’ distance medley relay that placed sixth at the 2017 Indoor National Championships.
LeBrun was named Midwest Conference Newcomer of the Year after her outdoor freshman season and MWC Track Performer of the Year after her indoor sophomore season.
She earned her second All-America honor as part of the eighth-place 1,600 relay at the 2019 Indoor National Championships.
Kugel, UW DMR named All-Americans
The University of Wisconsin’s distance medley relay team of Kugel, senior Olli Hoare, sophomore Collin Enz and freshman Jackson Sharp received All-America honors for their performance in late February.
UW’s DMR set an indoor school record (9:25.84) at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 22, which qualified them for the D-I Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The quartet’s time was the third-fastest in the country this spring.