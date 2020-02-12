Spearheaded by Division I recruits in Isaac Casey-Hrenak (University of Wisconsin) and Charlie Feller (University of Iowa), the Madison West boys swimming team has its sights set on winning a third straight Division 1 state championship.
The Regents, ranked fifth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, finished third at the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Beloit Memorial High School Natatorium.
West racked up 364 points. Third-ranked Middleton (508) captured the team title over second-ranked Sun Prairie (494.5). The Regents went 7-2 in Big Eight duals this season, with the only losses coming to Middleton and Sun Prairie.
Casey-Hrenak won the conference title in the 100-yard freestyle (46.85) and took second in the 50 free (21.18). He wasn’t satisfied with his time in the 50 free.
“I felt fantastic for the first half of it,” Casey-Hrenak said. “I thought it was going to be a lot faster. I will be faster at the sectional.”
Feller finished second in the 200 individual medley (1:57.95) and the 100 breaststroke (58.34).
“Charlie is starting to come around,” West coach Jack Englehardt said. “He’s more of a late-season swimmer. He’s a really hard worker and has a lot of dense muscle. He’s beat up most of the season.”
Casey-Hrenak, Feller and fellow seniors Ethan Dong and Max Weygandt to take second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.66). The Regents’ 400 free relay team of Casey-Hrenak, Feller, Weygandt and senior Jack Barber finished third (3:14.53).
Sophomore James Stadler took second in the diving competition (436.25) and Vaughn Pfaff placed fifth (350.45).
West freshman Atticus Nordmeyer took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.97) and Dong placed fourth (1:01.48).
Weygandt took fourth in the 200 free (1:49.16) and seventh in the 100 free (49.34). Senior Victor Bulat placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (54.18) and Dong took eighth in the 200 IM (2:03.51).
Freshman Nick Austin swam to an eighth-place finish in the 500 free (5:01.66) and sophomore William Jin placed eighth in the 100 backstroke (56.39).
Nordmeyer took ninth in the 200 IM (2:04.23) and sophomore Daniel Bocsi finished 10th in the 100 free (50.46).
The Regents will compete in the Division 1 Middleton Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15. The sectional champion in each event earns an automatic berth to the state meet, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the UW Natatorium in Madison.