After ending Monona Grove’s four-year run as Division 2 state champions last season, Edgewood is hungry to start its own streak at the state tournament.
The Crusaders took their first step towards repeating with a dominant performance at the Badger South Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Silver Eagles’ home pool in Monona.
Edgewood, which went undefeated in Badger South duals this season, won eight of the 11 events at the conference meet and finished with 469 points, well ahead of the runner-up hosts (400).
University of Wisconsin recruit Truman teDuits played a part in four of the victories. He won the
the 100-yard butterfly (51.83) and 200 individual medley (1:56.64), and swam in two of the Crusaders’ three first-place relays.
teDuits, Adam Moen, Chase Korb and Colin Senke kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay (1:38.60) by more than six seconds.
Boston University recruit Nate Frucht joined teDuits, Moen and Senke in the top 400 freestyle relay (3:17.85), which won by almost six seconds.
Frucht, Korb, Davis Petersen and Josh Weber won the 200 free relay (1:32.32) by more than five seconds.
Individually, Frucht won the 200 free (1:48.57) and took second in the 500 free (5:02.11).
Moen won the 100 free (49.31) and placed third in the 100 backstroke (55.31).
Korb touched the wall first in the 50 free (23.25).
Senke finished second in the 100 back (53.36) and 200 IM (2:08.55).
Edgewood enters the postseason ranked second behind Cedarburg in the Division 2 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll.
The Crusaders will compete at the D2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The Division 2 state meet will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at the UW Natatorium in Madison. Competition is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.