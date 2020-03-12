Edgewood senior and University of Wisconsin recruit Truman teDuits had a Division 2 state swimming meet to remember after setting two state records and helping the Crusaders repeat as team champions.
teDuits won individual state titles in the 200-yard individual medley (1:50.03) and the 100 butterfly (49.52) on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. His time in the fly tied the state record set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2011.
“Tying that state record was pretty amazing,” teDuits said. “I would have liked to have beat it, but a tie is pretty good. I’ll take it.”
Edgewood won four individual state titles and touched the wall first in two relays en route to repeating as state champions with 293 points, well ahead of runner-up Cedarburg (265). The Crusaders won the first four events — diving, the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley to race out to an early lead.
Junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year with a score of 483.70.
teDuits teamed with senior Alex Moen, sophomore Colin Senke and junior Chase Korb to win the 200 medley relay in a state-record time of 1:33.77, a little more than two seconds ahead of Baraboo.
“The best part is definitely winning as a team,” teDuits said. “It takes a whole team, working together, coming together, knowing we had put in so many hours of hard work.”
Senior Nate Frucht, a Boston University recruit, defended his title in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.30, 2.24 seconds ahead of Elkhorn’s Hunter Jonson. Frucht was the runner-up in the 500 free (4:42), a little less than three seconds behind Cedarburg’s Isaac Fleig.
“The second time is just as magical as the first,” Frucht said of winning the 200 free. “Every single person on the team has to show up and swim his best. There is a not a single person who can do this. It’s really a team effort.”
Edgewood and Cedarburg were tied after the eighth event, the 500 free, but the Crusaders surged ahead with a runner-up finish in the 200 free relay and three swimmers in the top nine of the 100 backstroke.
The Crusaders’ 400 free relay team of teDuits, Frucht, Senke and Moen touched the wall first with a time of 3:08.79, a little more than two seconds ahead of Elkhorn.
Senke finished second in the 100 back (50.82), Moen took third (51.60) and sophomore Davis Petersen placed ninth (56.07). Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr won the title in the back in a state-record time of 48.05, breaking the previous state record set by O’Donnell in 2012.
Edgewood’s 200 free relay team of Moen, Petersen, Korb and Frucht finished second (1:27.06), .1 seconds behind Elkhorn.
Senke added a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (1:58.45). Korb tied Brookfield Academy’s Adrian Bellido for eighth in the 50 free (22.22). Petersen tied Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Matthew Loy for eighth in the 200 free (1:48.23).