Recent Verona Area High School graduate Eliot Popkewitz was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, it was announced Monday, June 8.
Popkewitz is the first Verona player and fourth from the Big Eight Conference to earn the honor, joining Madison West midfielder Michael Bell (1987), Middleton midfielder Tyler Guse (2004) and Madison Memorial midfielder Eric Meyer (2006).
Popkewitz will play at the University of Wisconsin this fall after being named first team all-Big Eight his junior and senior seasons at Verona. The 5-foot-8 midfielder was the Big Eight player of the year and included in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s “Best 11” on the all-state team as a senior.
A three-year captain, he became the program leader in goals (40) after finding the back of the net 14 times and dished out a single-season program record 16 assists his senior season.
After leading the Wildcats to a second consecutive Big Eight title, Popkewitz came up clutch in the Division 1 postseason. He scored the game-winning goal in Verona’s 1-0 win over Madison West in the sectional championship, and scored first in the Wildcats’ state tournament victories over Kenosha Tremper and Neenah.
Popkewitz and former Verona teammate Sam Lynch were also selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Fall High School Boys All-Great Lakes Region Team.