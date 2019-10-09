A heads-up play by Oregon’s Pat Brognano led to a goal off a direct kick and lifted the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a Badger South Conference showdown at Huntoon Field.
“Not many people expected this result,” Brognano said. “It makes a statement that we can compete with those top teams. We can battle, fight and get the result we want against any team.”
Oregon, ranked ninth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, are in the driver’s seat to win a third straight conference title after the win over the seventh-ranked Silver Eagles.
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “It’s conference and both teams know the eye on the prize is more than that.”
The Panthers went on the road and shut out Mount Horeb 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oregon battled a pair of top-10 Division 1 teams at the Middleton Quad. The Panthers shut out sixth-ranked Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 28, a day after falling to eighth-ranked Hudson.
Ethan Vandermause scored his first varsity goal in the 22nd minute to help the Panthers beat the Vikings 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Huntoon Field.
Oregon pitched a shutout at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Panthers tied Madison Memorial in a nonconference home game Saturday, Sept. 14, at Huntoon Field, two days after a road loss to Waunakee.
Oregon 1, Monona Grove 0
Brognano made a quick strike before the Silver Eagles could set up a wall for the direct kick, resulting in an easy goal in the 11th minute.
“I thought it was supposed to be a penalty kick since I thought I got fouled inside the box,” he said. “The ref put it right outside the box. They were not expecting me to take it quick. If they set up a wall the way they should have right in front of me, I would have done everything completely different. It was just really easy to catch them off guard.”
Oregon junior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio had eight saves and had to leave the game twice in the final 19 minutes after being knocked down.
“He’s a tough guy to score on,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said of LoBreglio. “There was one big save on a set piece that really stands out in my mind where no other keeper I’ve seen this year makes that save.
“He’s really gained some discipline as a keeper that he lacked at the beginning of the year. He’s such a great shot-stopper.”
Oregon 2, Mount Horeb 0
Collin Bjerke scored two goals to propel the Panthers to a nonconference win over the Vikings.
Bjerke scored his first goal via penalty kick in the 43rd minute. He added another goal off an assist from Alex Rodriguez in the 55th minute. LoBreglio picked up the shutout in net.
Oregon 2, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Bjerke’s goal in the 6th minute helped the Panthers to a win over the previously-unbeaten Old Abes.
Eli Lehmann found Rodriguez on a breakaway for an insurance goal. LoBreglio earned the shutout in net.
Hudson 1, Oregon 0
The Raiders scored the game’s lone goal in the 48th minute. LoBreglio had three saves.
Oregon 4, Stoughton 1
The Panthers started fast with a goal by Brognano off a direct kick in the 6th minute. Jayson Howard scored on an assist by Bjerke to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.
“I felt like that may have been the best half we have played this year,” Mitchell said. “We wanted to get off to a great start and control the tempo. Stoughton was at kind of a loss in terms of how to deal with our style of play and energy.”
Lehmann added an insurance goal off an assist by Rodriguez. LoBreglio and Lincoln Martin combined for three saves.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 9-4. Junior goalkeepers Lincoln Martin and Coltrane LoBreglio combined for three saves.
Oregon 4, Fort Atkinson 0
Bjerke powered the Panthers with a hat trick. He scored his first goal off an assist by Quinn Belville in the 7th minute.
Bjerke scored his second goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Four minutes later, Bjerke found the back of the net off a direct kick.
Jaison Fishwild scored the final goal for the Panthers. LoBreglio made one save.
Oregon 1, Madison Memorial 1
Aaron Kluck collected a rebound in the 29th minute off a direct kick by Bjerke. Memorial scored the game-tying goal in the 48th minute off a free kick.
LoBreglio had five saves.
Waunakee 3, Oregon 0
The Warriors shut out the Panthers in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Oregon outshot Waunakee 14-8. LoBreglio made five saves.