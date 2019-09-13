Oregon junior Pat Brognano scored his first varsity goal to propel the Panthers to a shutout over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona.
“It felt really relieving to score that,” Brognano said. “I made it a little difficult for myself trying to dribble through players, but I got there in the end. I heard some people calling for the ball, but I took it at my own stride.”
Oregon improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Badger South Conference with the win.
The Panthers shut out Union Grove on Friday, Sept. 6, in a quad at Huntoon Field in Oregon, but lost 4-2 to Minnesota’s Totino-Grace a day later.
Oregon kicked off its season Aug. 30 with a 1-0 loss to Pewaukee in another quad at Huntoon Field. The Panthers bounced back with a 1-0 win over De Pere a day later.
Oregon 1, Edgewood 0
Brognano dribbled around two defenders and scored in the 37th minute.
“I think it was in their minds that this was the only team last year we didn’t score a goal against,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “These were the only points we left behind in conference.”
Edgewood dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the Badger South with the loss. The Crusaders have lost three games against teams currently ranked in the top 10 in Division 3 – McFarland (No. 6), Mount Horeb (No. 7) and Notre Dame (No. 8).
“The look of both teams is drastically different than last year,” Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli said. “Making any comparisons to last season would be unfair to the way the teams are now. Overall, I thought our team showed up and played with a lot of grit and toughness.”
Edgewood has been outscored 7-0 in its first five games.
“We need to become more dangerous on the attack,” Martinelli said. “We are here to compete and not to count wins and losses. When we figure out how to do that for 90 minutes and can find a more threatening nature to our attack, we will find the results.”
Totino-Grace (MN) 4, Oregon 2
The Panthers couldn’t hang on to a two-goal lead as the visitors scored three goals in the second half.
Stevenson Lamarre netted a hat trick for Totino-Grace.
“He’s one of the best strikers we will see all year,” Mitchell said of Lammarre. “In my mind, two of their goals were unlucky. They scored three goals on dead balls, one on a free kick and two on penalty kicks. We felt good about our effort against one of the best teams in Minnesota.”
Rodriguez put the Panthers on the board with a goal in the 8th minute. Rodriguez scored his second goal on a shot that snuck inside the left post on an assist by Bjerke to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute.
Lamarre scored his first goal on a cross with 3 minutes to go in the first half, scored the game-tying goal on a free kick in the 48th minute, and netted his third goal on a penalty kick.
Oregon goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio had eight saves.
Oregon 3, Union Grove 0
Three Panthers scored their first varsity goals.
Eli Lehmann scored on a pass by Rodgriguez in the 39th minute. Ben Statz scored in the 44th minute on a header, assisted by Rodriguez. Mason Diercks scored on an assist by Bjerke in the 82nd minute. LoBreglio had six saves.
Oregon 1, DePere 0
Bjerke, who committed to Drake University on Aug. 21, headed in a cross by Brognano in the 2nd minute, and LoBreglio made eight saves to shut out the Redbirds.
Pewaukee 1, Oregon 0
LoBreglio made four saves, but Pirates goalkeeper Noah O’Neal stopped all eight shots on goal.
Pewaukee’s Josh Terrian scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Patrick Bernauer.