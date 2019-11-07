For the past two years, Oregon was a stumbling block in Elkhorn’s path to state, beating the Elks twice in shootouts in the sectional championship.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Division 2 sectional hosts broke through with two early goals to beat the Panthers 2-0.
One year after graduating 17 players from a Division 2 state championship team, Oregon (14-7-1) put itself in position to earn a third straight state berth.
“This is a group of guys who had big goals and the only one they didn’t realize was getting back to state,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “I think this team accomplished more than a lot of people expected them to.”
Elkhorn (21-1) got on the board when senior Ben Vogel scored off a corner kick by junior Gavino Perez in the 23rd minute. Senior Alec Birbaum added an insurance goal in the 39th minute.
Oregon junior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio had two saves.
Oregon 2, Monona Grove 0
LoBreglio played a pivotal role in helping the Panthers post their 12th shutout of the season in the sectional semifinals Friday, Nov. 1, at McFarland High School.
With snow blending in with the ball, LoBreglio made a critical save on Isaac Becker’s penalty kick shot in the 15th minute.
“Cole made some humongous saves in the game to give us energy and momentum as a team,” Oregon junior Ben Statz said.
Moments later, Statz capitalized on a handball in the box, scoring on a penalty kick in the 25th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
LoBreglio had seven saves, including a diving stop in the 56th minute that preserved the one-goal lead. Junior Pat Brognano made a pass to the corner of the post and senior Collin Bjerke scored in the 78th minute.