Verona is arguably the hottest team in all of Wisconsin high school boys hockey.
The Wildcats are in their second week as the top-ranked team in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll, and are riding an 11-game winning streak.
Verona 8, Madison Memorial 0
The Wildcats improved to 13-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Big Eight Conference with a home rout of the Spartans on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Verona broke through with four goals in the second period and three more in the third.
Anthony Heinrichs scored on the power play 5:57 into the second off a pass from Conrad Moline, then found the back of the net 2:29 later off assists from Reece Cordray and Moline.
Cordray scored with 5:34 left in the second off assists from Moline and Leo Renlund. Parker Ploc scored on the power play 1:02 later off assists from Moline and Heinrichs.
Keegan Lindell scored 1:11 into the third off a pass from Cale Rufenacht. Moline scored a little more than three minutes later off assists from Ryan Ritter and Josh Osting. Ritter added a goal with four seconds left off assists from Renlund and Calvin Moioffer.
Renlund scored with 5:41 left in the first period off assists from Rufenacht and Walker Haessig.
Verona went 3-for-4 on the power play and outshot Memorial 68-14. Kaden Grant picked up the shutout with 14 saves.
Verona 6, Madison West 2
The Wildcats completed a regular-season sweep of the Regents on Friday, Jan. 3, at Verona Ice Arena.
“When we’re going good, our guys can be a little too confident, so I have to deflate them a little bit,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We’ve won some big games, but we’re still stressing that we have to play the right way. There’s still work to be done.”
The Wildcats started fast, as Lindell scored 2:15 into the game off a cross-ice pass from Renlund. Osting also assisted on the goal.
Ploc scored a power-play goal amid a scrum in front of West goaltender Ian Hedican with 1:18 left in the first period. Ostling and Heinrichs assisted on the goal to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Drew Yeager celebrated his 18th birthday by shoving home a rebound 2:34 into the second period. Lindell and Ritter collected the assists.
Rufenacht corralled the puck after a turnover, and sent a pass to Ploc for his second goal with 4:50 left in the second. Yeager also assisted on the goal to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
Both teams scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period.
West trimmed its deficit to 4-2, but Nathan Jurrens scored with 3:17 left off passes from Rufenacht and Ostling, and Heinrichs scored with 34 seconds left off passes from Moline and Moioffer.
The Wildcats finished 3-for-6 on the power play and outshot the Regents 48-20. Grant made 18 saves in net.
Showdown in Titletown
The Wildcats edged Eau Claire Memorial 3-2 the day after Christmas, then knocked off second-ranked Wausau West 4-1 in the semifinals Friday, Dec. 27, and toppled then-top-ranked Notre Dame de la Baie a day later at Cornerstone Ice Arena in Ashwaubenon.
Jurrens scored just 2:52 into the championship game against Notre Dame off a pass from Haessig, and Cordray scored with 5:16 left in the second period off a pass from Moline.
The Tritons got on the board with 11:44 left in the third, but Haessig scored with a little more than five minutes later off assists from Rufenacht and Moioffer. Grant made 24 saves.
The Wildcats scored four unanswered goals in a win over Wausau West.
Rufenacht tied the game with 3:12 left in the first period off assists from Haessig and Renlund. Jurrens gave Verona the lead with a power-play goal with 8:04 left in the second off assists from Renlund and Haessig.
Renlund scored with seven seconds left in the second off assists from Moline and Jurrens. Ploc capped the scoring with 1:08 left in the game. Grant made 22 saves.
Rufenacht scored with 7:11 left in the third period off assists from Haessig and Osting to lift the Wildcats past the Old Abes in the tournament opener.
Verona jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Moline scored on the power play with 9:26 left in the first off assists from Ploc and Lindell, and Rufenacht scored less than four minutes later off assists from Renlund and Haessig.
Verona was 1-for-5 on the power play, but killed off four penalties. Grant made 26 saves.
Verona 7, Sun Prairie 1
Haessig netted a hat trick in a home win Friday, Dec. 20.
Rufenacht had a goal and three assists, and Osting dished out three assists. Verona outshot Sun Prairie 55-20, as the Cardinals committed 11 penalties. Grant had 19 saves.
Verona 18, Madison La Follette/East 0
The Wildcats scored five goals in the first period and six goals in the second of a home win Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Verona 8, Middleton 2
Seven different players scored for the Wildcats, who went 3-for-5 on the power play, outshot the Cardinals 61-16 and killed off four penalties on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Ritter opened the scoring with 10:24 left in the first period off assists from Rufenacht and Jurrens. Rufenacht scored on the power play a little more than two minutes later, with assists from Moline and Lindell.
“We really moved the puck well,” Ritter said. “They covered the middle a lot, so we were able to move it out wide and get shots on the net.”
The Wildcats scored 1:16 into the second period. Middleton goaltender Noah Hogan made a sprawling save on a shot by Rufenacht, but Ritter scored on a rebound. Jurrens ripped a slap shot past Hogan on the power play exactly five minutes later, with assists from Ploc and Haessig.
Moline flipped a shot into the top right corner of the net with 7:15 left in the second, and Ostling ripped a wrister top shelf on the power play a little more than five minutes later off a pass from Jurrens.
Middleton’s Brian Frusciante scored with 10:09 left in the third period, but the Wildcats responded with 5:10 left. Haessig tried for the wraparound, but the loose puck found its way to Cordray, who easily pushed the puck into the wide-open net. Frusciante scored 21 seconds later on a breakaway.
Verona capped the scoring with 2:07 left, as Yeager scored off a pass from Jurrens in a 2-on-1 situation. Grant finished with 14 saves.