Verona scored three goals in the second period to defeat Big Eight Conference rival Madison West 3-1 on Friday, Dec. 6, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Wildcats scored three goals in each period of their home opener Tuesday, Dec. 3, against Beloit Memorial, shutting out the Purple Knights 9-0 at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona (4-1, 2-0 Big Eight) finished second in the Paul Meyer Memorial Tournament, shutting out Bay Port 4-0 on Friday, Nov. 29, and losing to Milwaukee University 2-1 a day later at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
Nathan Jurrens scored two third-period goals to lead the Wildcats to a 4-3 victory in the season opener against Edgewood on Monday, Nov. 25, at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
Verona 3, Madison West 1
Parker Ploc scored off an assist from Walker Haessig just 1:15 into the second period to tie the game at 1. Haessig scored the go-ahead goal at the 11:24 mark off assists from Cale Rufenacht and Conrad Moline. Rufenacht scored a little more than a minute later off assists from Haessig and Josh Osting.
Verona goaltender Kaden Grant made 21 saves.
The Regents’ Devin Huie scored an empty-net goal at the 6:03 mark of the first period.
Verona 9, Beloit Memorial 0
The Wildcats outshot the Purple Knights 71-7, as Grant recorded his second shutout of the season.
Rufenacht finished with two goals and two assists. Haessig scored two even-strength goals, and Ploc scored two short-handed goals. Leo Renlund and Moline dished out four and three assists, respectively.
The Wildcats scored in the first two minutes of each period. Osting found the back of the net 1:17 into the game, Rufenacht scored 1:57 into the second period, and Drew Yeager scored a minute into the final period.
Haessig scored at the 11:15 mark of the first and 35 seconds after Rufenacht’s goal in the second period. Ploc scored at the 10:21 mark of the second and the 9:48 mark of the third.
Reece Cordray scored with a second left in the first period, and Rufenacht scored on the power play with 9:21 left in the game.
Osting, Jurrens, Ryan Ritter and Tanner Kaltenberg each finished with one assist.
Paul Meyer Memorial Tournament
Renlund had a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats past Bay Port in the tournament opener. He opened up the scoring 45 seconds into the game off assists from Rufenacht and Osting.
Troy Tollefson scored a power-play goal off a pass from Osting at the 14:24 mark of the first.
Jurrens scored a power-play goal off assists from Renlund and Rufenacht at the 10:34 mark of the second period. Moline capped the scoring a little more than two minutes later off an assist from Anthony Heinrichs.
Grant finished with 16 saves against Bay Port.University’s Alex Thundercloud scored the game-winning goal at the 10:59 mark of the third period against Verona. Yeager scored a power-play goal off an assist from Tollefson at the 5:34 mark of the second period to tie the game at 1.
Verona was 1-for-9 on the power play.
Verona 4, Edgewood 3
Jurrens scored the game-tying goal on assists by Renlund and Rufenacht at the 4:43 mark of the final period. The junior defenseman delivered the game-winner off a pass from Haessig at 11:41.
“He’s a dynamic defender for us with a lot of speed and poise,” Wildcats coach Joel Marshall said of Jurrens. “I think after losing one of the state’s top scorers from last year (Mack Keryluk), I think it will be a team effort for us this year. We have three lines that are strong.”
The Crusaders had a shot clang off the post in the final 3:30, but Verona held on.
The Wildcats struck first on Haessig’s goal 32 seconds into the first period off assists from Renlund and Rufenacht.The Crusaders’ J.J. Wiebusch scored a power-play goal off an assist from Aidan Lenz at the 10:21 mark of the first. Wiebusch scored off assists from Lenz and Nathan Walker a little more than two minutes later to give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats answered less than two minutes later, with Ploc scoring off passes from Cordray and Moline.