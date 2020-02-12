Without hype in the state rankings, Edgewood has quietly rounded into form with the Division 1 postseason on the horizon.
The Crusaders, winners of nine straight games, are 18-4 overall and completed a perfect 12-0 run through the Badger South Conference.
Coaches took notice and seeded Edgewood second in its own Division 1 sectional, which it will host at Madison Ice Arena.
The Crusaders will play the winner between Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston and the Monroe co-op in the regional finals Thursday, Feb. 20, at LaBahn Arena in Madison. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“Conference was our first goal and sectionals is our second one,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “We feel good about the way we are playing.”
Edgewood 8, Oregon 2
The Crusaders flexed their muscles against the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 7, at LaBahn Arena.
J.J. Wiebusch and Parker Murn each scored two goals and Payton Smith dished out four assists for Edgewood.
The Panthers outshot the Crusaders 33-32, but had a hard time getting the puck past Edgewood goaltender Zach Walker, who made 31 saves.
The Crusaders’ Drew Lenz scored off an assist from Smith 4:15 into the game. Cooper Fink scored with 4:36 left before the first intermission off assists from Wiebusch and Geoffrey Rossow.
Murn beat Oregon goaltender Colton Dailey glove-side 5:29 into the second period. Wiebusch scored with 26 seconds left before the second intermission to make it 4-0.
Edgewood’s Cody Menzel scored 46 seconds into the third period off an assist from Nathan Walker. Murn scored his second goal 13 seconds later off a pass from Smith. Wiebusch scored his second goal on the power play with 7:43 left, and Aidan Lenz scored nine seconds later.
Oregon capped the scoring with two goals in the final 2:30.
“We came into the season wanting to go undefeated in conference,” Murn said. “We knew Oregon and McFarland would be our two toughest opponents. We knew they had a good goalie and we had to capitalize on our opportunities. It just shows that we are on our way to bigger goals – sectionals and state.”
Edgewood 12, Stoughton 0
The Crusaders scored six goals in the first period, three in the second and three in the third in a Badger South road win over the Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Mandt Community Center.
Wiebusch (four assists) and Drew Lenz (goal and three assists) each recorded four points. Menzel netted a hat trick, while Fink added a goal and two assists.
Smith, Aidan Lenz and Nathan Walker each had a goal and an assist. Murn, Rossow and Karl Gilmore dished out two assists apiece. Matthew Moyes, Matthew Schachte and Oliver Zemke each scored once.
Zach Walker made 23 saves in the shutout
Edgewood 8, McFarland 4
The Crusaders clinched the Badger South title with a road win over the Spartans on Thursday, Jan. 30, at McFarland Community Ice Arena.
Edgewood scored three straight goals to go ahead 5-2 early in the third period, then scored the final three goals.
Wiebusch (hat trick and two assists) and Menzel (two goals and three assists) each recorded five points. Fink dished out four assists.
Nathan Walker chipped in a goal and two assists. Aidan Lenz added a goal and an assist, while Drew Lenz had two assists. Smith netted one goal.
Zach Walker finished with 28 saves.
Edgewood 7, Monroe 0
Daniel Hoefer made 15 saves in a Badger South home win over the Cheesemakers on Monday, Jan. 27, at LaBahn Arena.
Wiebusch scored one goal and had three assists. Smith netted two goals and an assist. Will Hartman added a goal and two assists.
Menzel chipped in a pair of goals, while Murn and Nathan Walker each had two assists. Moyes pitched in one goal.
Edgewood 4, Monroe 2
All of the scoring came in the third period, as the Crusaders netted the first thee and held on for a road win Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe
Smith and Drew Lenz recorded a goal and an assist. Hartman and Andrew Budzinski each scored once.
Menzel, Moyes, Murn, Aidan Lenz and Nathan Walker added one assist apiece. Hoefer made 29 saves.
Edgewood 9, Monona Grove 0
The Crusaders scored six goals in the first period and three in the second in a Badger South road win Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Menzel (hat trick and an assist) and Fink (goal and three assists) each recorded four points.
Aidan Lenz added two goals and an assist, while Drew Lenz chipped in a goal and two assists. Smith and Nathan Walker each dished out three assists.
Murn and Wiebusch each had a goal and an assist. Zach Walker completed the shutout with 19 saves.
Edgewood 6, Sun Prairie 1
Menzel netted a hat trick in the second, one of five Crusaders goals in the period, in a nonconference home win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at LaBahn Arena.
Nathan Walker dished out three assists. Drew Lenz added a goal and an assist, while Moyes and Smith each scored once.
Zach Walker stopped 19 of 20 shots faced. Quinn Senke stopped both of the shots he faced.
Edgewood 7, Milton 0
The Crusaders scored four goals in the second period and three more in the third in a Badger South road win Monday, Jan. 13, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Wiebusch recorded four points with two goals and two assists. Smith (two goals and an assist) and Nathan Walker (goal and two assists) each chipped in three points.
Menzel and Murn added a goal and an assist apiece. Fink and Drew Lenz each had two assists.
Zach Walker made 16 saves in the shutout.
Edgewood 2, Oregon 1, OT
Drew Lenz converted the game winner 1:45 left in the extra period off a pass from Nathan Walker on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Oregon Ice Arena.
“We worked hard all game. This was a good team win,” Lenz said. “I just crashed the net hard. We knew we were going to get a garbage goal.”
Oregon’s Joe Roemer scored on the power play with 3:18 left in the first period off a pass from behind the net by Adam Franken.
Hoefer settled in after the goal and finished with 22 saves. Murn tied it at 1 with 1:12 left in the second period off assists from Menzel and Wiebusch.