The Edgewood boys hockey team is unbeaten in the Badger South Conference and reached the .500 mark overall after rolling past Milton on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
The Crusaders cruised to a 13-3 win over the Red Hawks. Edgewood (2-2, 2-0 Badger South) dominated in a 12-2 win over Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at LaBahn Arena. Four days later, Edgewood went on the road and lost to Notre Dame 9-1.
The Crusaders lost their season opener to Verona 4-3 on Monday, Nov. 25, at LaBahn Arena.
Edgewood 13, Milton 3
Drew Lenz scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Crusaders past the Red Hawks.
Aidan Lenz scored two goals and dished out three assists, and J.J. Wiebusch added two goals and an assist.
Edgewood outshot Milton 60-14. The Crusaders exploded for seven goals in the first period and six goals in the second.
Edgewood goaltender Quinn Senke had 11 saves.
Notre Dame 9, Edgewood 1
The Tritons were 3-for-5 on the power play and led 6-1 after two periods at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Wiebusch scored the lone goal for the Crusaders off assists from Cooper Fink and Cody Menzel at the 7:56 mark of the second period to cut the Notre Dame’s lead to 3-1.
The Tritons outshot the Crusaders 55-18, as Zach Walker had a game-high 46 saves.
Edgewood 12, Stoughton 2
Drew Lenz recorded a hat trick and two assists to power the Crusaders past the Vikings.
Nathan Walker added two goals and two assists. Payton Smith also had four points with a goal and three assists.
Edgewood led 6-1 at the end of the first period and 11-1 after two periods. The Crusaders outshot the Vikings 52-13.
Verona 4, Edgewood 3
Nathan Jurrens scored two third-period goals to lead the Wildcats to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.
The Crusaders had a shot clang off the post in the final 3:30, but Verona held on.
“I think there are moments where we have to be a little bit tougher to win games like that,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “I would rather win than lose, but if this teaches us what we need to learn for February, then I will take it.”
The Crusaders took advantage of a Verona penalty to tie the game at 1, as Wiebusch scored on the power play off an assist from Aidan Lenz at the 10:21 mark. Wiebusch scored off assists from Walker and Aidan Lenz a little more than two minutes later to give the Crusaders their first lead.
Edgewood took a 3-2 lead on Aidan Lenz’s goal at the 14:13 mark of the second period.