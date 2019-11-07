A strong senior class led Madison West to a fourth-place finish at the Division 1 state meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Regents finished with 182 points.
Star senior Julian Gary paced the Regents with a ninth-place finish with a time of 16:03.6. Gary averaged 5:42.2 per mile, and made up ground as the race went on. He was 30th at the mile mark (5:01.5) and 16th at the two-mile mark (10:21.4).
“I was really huffing and puffing by the end, but I wasn’t feeling too bad,” Gary said. “I’m happy with how the race turned out.”
Senior Ryan Reed averaged 5:56.3 per mile, and made up 22 spots in the final two miles to finish 42nd with a time of 16:37.8. Classmate Eli Gore averaged 6:03.3 per mile en route to a 66th-place finish (16:55.4)
Senior Michael Kuhn placed 79th (17:01.5), and junior John Lee rounded out the Regents’ counting times in 96th (17:09.9).
West hosted a sectional meet Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The Regents claimed a state-qualifying spot with a second-place finish (73 points).
Gary placed second with a time of 16:06.4. Reed finished eighth (16:33.7), Lee took 13th (16:50) and Gore claimed 15th (17:01.1). Sophomore Paul Treiber rounded out West’s lineup in 35th with a time of 17:31.8.
Edgewood
Junior Leo Richardson and senior Jack Brolin capped their seasons with top-five finishes at the Division 2 state meet Saturday, Nov. 2, and the D2 River Valley Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Richardson was the runner-up at the state meet with a time of 16:11.9 at the Ridges. He hung with the lead pack throughout the race, as he averaged 5:47.4 per mile.
“I was just trying to hang on in the first mile,” Richardson said. “I surged a bit in the second mile, then I tried to hang on again in the third mile.”
Brolin, who said he was hoping for a top-10 finish at state, surged to fifth with a time of 16:33.2. He averaged 5:53.1 per mile and ran past three runners in the final 400 meters.
“I’m really happy I got to end my career here,” Brolin said. “I left it all out there, and I think those last 200 meters really summed up my four years at Edgewood, just hard work and dedication.”
Richardson crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:08.3 at the River Valley Sectional, held at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course. Brolin took third with a time of 16:57.7.
Edgewood placed fifth in the team standings with 132 points. Senior Oriol Canto Moline (32nd, 18:11.7), junior Geoffrey Rossow (47th, 18:36.4) and senior Ethan Hughes (49th, 18:37.3) rounded out the Crusaders’ counting times.
Verona
Senior Luka DiMaggio turned on the jets in the final 400 meters, surging past 10 runners in the homestretch to finish 33rd with a time of 16:28.9 at the Division 1 state meet.
Sophomore teammate Aidan Manning grinded his way to 40th place with a time of 16:36.4.
DiMaggio averaged 5:55.6 per mile. He was 37th after the first mile (5:02.5) and 44th at the two-mile mark (10:33.3) before blowing past three Middleton runners and Madison La Follette’s Chris Wolfe near the finish line.
“We went out a bit fast, but I felt pretty good at the mile mark,” DiMaggio said. “At the two-mile mark, I told myself I had to go. That last mile is one where the pretenders die and the contenders push it and get a good time.”
Manning’s time was third-best among all sophomores in a race dominated by upperclassmen.
“Finishing in the top 20 was the goal, but my legs just felt dead and I got dizzy,” he said. “Those last two miles are brutal with all the hills. It was a little disappointing, but I’m glad I got the opportunity to come here.”
Manning averaged 6:09.6 per mile. He stayed close to the front in 15th at the mile mark (4:58.2), but dropped to 30th at the two-mile mark (10:26.8).
Manning finished fourth with a time of 16:21.5 at the Madison West Sectional, and DiMaggio took fifth in 16:33.7.
Verona finished third with 86 points. Freshman Blake Oleson took 17th (17:05.4), senior Nathan Neitzel placed 29th (17:23.9) and freshman Ryan Cassidy finished 31st (17:25.7).
Oregon
Sophomore Yordanos Zelinski finished 82nd with a time of 17:03.5 at the Division 1 state meet, the 10th-best time among all sophomores.
“It felt like another 5K race,” he said. “I didn’t want to psych myself out. I was chill about it, and nothing really affected me.”
Zelinski averaged 6:10.5 per mile. He was 81st after the first mile (5:12.5), and crossed the two-mile mark in 85th (10:53).
“He ran a great, consistent race,” Oregon coach Erik Haakenson said. “His PR is just south of 17 minutes, so that’s a good time on a challenging course. He was very smooth and calm.”
Zelinski qualified for state with a 14-place finish (17:12.7) at the Kettle Moraine Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland. He became the first Oregon boy to qualify for state since 2011.
The Panthers placed seventh with 187 points. Freshman Leo Schleck took 26th with a time of 17:49.2. Junior Brenden Dieter placed 43rd (18:28.8), sophomore Turner Sieren was 50th (18:37.2) and senior Adam Hanke finished his high school career in 54th (18:55).