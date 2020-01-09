The Oregon boys basketball team started the season strong, but has now lost six of its last seven games.
The Panthers are 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the Badger South Conference.
Marshall 55, Oregon 44
The Panthers went on the road and fell to the Cardinals in a nonconference game Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Ryne Panzer and Isaac Gard scored 13 points apiece for Oregon, which trailed 28-23 at halftime. Adam Yates added seven points.
Stoughton 51, Oregon 48, OT
A two-week break from game action allowed the Panthers to start the new year fresh and on a roll to start its home game against the rival Vikings, but they couldn’t hold on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The two teams were knotted at 41 after regulation, but Stoughton scored the first six points of overtime. Oregon did not score in the first three minutes of the extra period.
The Panthers led 29-24 at halftime and opted to slow down their offense significantly in the second half. Guards ran a dribble weave beyond the 3-point arc while looking for driving lanes, but also held the ball for several seconds at a time.
“They’ve been the best defensive team in our league all season,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said of Stoughton. “With our motion and their length and mobility, we didn’t know if we’d be able to get enough quick buckets. So we tried to space their size out.”
Oregon played without junior point guard Erik Victorson, but Panzer picked up the slack. Panzer scored the Panthers’ first seven points of the second half, and finished with a team-high 13 points.
Stoughton’s Adam Hobson drilled a 3 from the right wing to tie it at 32, then canned a 3 from the opposite wing with 11 minutes left in regulation to give the Vikings their first lead of the game.
Bryce Kerns swished a 3 from the top of the key to cut Stoughton’s lead to 40-39 with 4:40 left. Ryan McCorkle missed the front end of the bonus with 2:15 left, but Adam Yates made a layup with 58 seconds left to give Oregon a 41-40 lead.
Cael McGee split a pair of free throws 16 seconds later to force overtime.
The Panthers scored on four of their first five possessions, and used a 9-0 run to take a 17-5 lead just eight minutes into the game. Brandon Kerns had corner 3 and putback, Yates converted a bucket through contact and Bryce Kerns made a transition layup during the surge.
“We’ve had a great couple weeks of practice, and our guys were excited to play,” Siebert said. “That was really fun to watch.”
Brandon Kerns scored all 10 of his points in the first half. McCorkle finished with nine points for the Panthers.
The Vikings closed the first half on a 9-2 run. Hobson finished with a game-high 23 points, and McGee had 14 of his 18 points in the first 18 minutes.
Edgewood 71, Oregon 59
The Crusaders had an answer for every bucket the Panthers made in the second half.
Oregon took a 30-27 lead early in the second half thanks to Panzer. The sophomore guard drilled a 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead, then recorded a steal and layup.
Edgewood swiftly responded with an 8-2 run to retake the lead. Michael Regnier made a 3 from the left wing and converted a four-point play after draining a 3 from the same spot. Will Klipstine’s jumper pushed the Crusaders’ lead back into double digits (44-34) with a little more than 10 minutes left.
Victorson scored 10 points on four consecutive possessions to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 51-48 with 4:48 left. The junior point guard converted a three-point play, knocked down a 3 from the right wing and sank four free throws.
Once again Edgewood answered, as Regnier’s 3 from the right wing made it 59-50 with 2:50 remaining. The Crusaders went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:55 to salt the victory.
Victorson scored 15 straight points and 18 of Oregon’s last 21. He finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I struggled in the first half with my shot,” Victorson said, “but I gained some confidence in the second half. Once you see a couple fall, things start to open up.”
Panzer helped with 15 points, Brandon Kerns cracked double figures with 11, and Yates added seven.
Edgewood scored 20 of its first 21 points in the paint, and finished with 22 in the first half. The Crusaders used an 8-0 run to jump ahead 19-10, but Brandon Kerns knocked down three 3s in the half to keep Oregon close down 27-25 at intermission.
Monroe 71, Oregon 59
Kerns scored a team-high 17 points for Oregon, which trailed 32-23 at halftime.
Panzer and Victorson added 11 and 10, respectively.
Oregon 64, Milton 59
Yates poured in a game-high 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists to propel the Panthers past the Red Hawks at home Friday, Dec. 13.
Oregon outscored Milton 44-37 in the second half. The Panthers knocked down seven 3-pointers.
Victorson had 12 points and four assists for the Panthers. Bryce Kerns added 10 points. Panzer chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.