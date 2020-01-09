The Edgewood boys basketball team closed 2019 with a two-game winning streak, but lost its first two games of the new year.
The Crusaders are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Badger South Conference.
Lake Mills 68, Edgewood 61, OT
The L-Cats outscored the Crusaders 11-4 in the extra period at the #swingfam Showcase in Waunakee on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Edgewood led 35-29 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on. Isandro Jimenez paced the Crusaders with 17 points. Michael Regnier and Ben Newton added 12 points apiece.
Lake Mills’ Charlie Bender poured in a game-high 34 points.
Monroe 60, Edgewood 52
The Crusaders trailed by two at halftime, but couldn’t pull the upset on the road Thursday, Jan. 2.
Newton paced Edgewood with 12 points, while Jimenez and Regnier added 10 apiece. Nate Golden pitched in eight points.
Edgewood 71, Oregon 59
Regnier scored a team-high 21 points and Golden added 17 in the Crusaders’ Badger South road win over the Panthers on Friday, Dec. 20.
“I was really impressed with the job Nate did on both ends of the floor making good decisions,” Edgewood coach Chris Zwettler said. “Michael also impressed and he didn’t come off the floor in the second half.”
The Crusaders led 27-25 at halftime, but Oregon’s Ryne Panzer scored five quick points to start the second half.
Edgewood took the lead back for good with an 8-2 run.
Regnier drilled a 3 from the left wing, then converted a four-point play after draining a 3 from the same spot. Will Klipstine’s jumper pushed the lead back into double digits (44-34) with a little more than 10 minutes left.
Oregon’s Erik Victorson scored 10 points on four possessions to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 51-48 with 4:48 left. Edgewood responded, as Regnier drained a 3 from the right wing to make it 59-50 with 2:50 left.
The Crusaders went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:55 to salt away the victory. They came into the game shooting under 50% from the charity stripe, but finished 16-for-17.
Edgewood scored 20 of its first 21 points in the paint, and finished with 22 in the first half.
“We really shared the ball well,” Regnier said. “We ran our offense really well. We threw it into the post and worked off that.”
The Crusaders used an 8-0 run to lead 19-10 midway through the first half. Jimenez had 12 points, and Wallace Schmotzer added eight points.
Edgewood 58, Lakeside Lutheran 49
The Crusaders picked up a nonconference home win over the Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Jimenez had a game-high 19 points, Regnier added 14, and Newton chipped in 11 for Edgewood, which led 28-24 at halftime.
Monona Grove 55, Edgewood 52
The Crusaders lost on a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday, Dec. 13, in Monona.
Jimenez poured in a game-high 32 points for Edgewood, which trailed 27-24 at halftime. Regnier chipped in 10 points.