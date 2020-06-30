The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday, June 26, that its annual All-Star Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five girls games were going to be played Aug. 5, and the boys games were scheduled to be played the following day. JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells was scheduled to host the games.
“The safety of players, coaches, fans, referees and staff is our utmost concern and priority,” Jerry Petitgoue, the executive director of WBCA Charities, Inc., said in a release obtained by the Press. “We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans, but we have a number of reasons for our decision other than safety, including ability for those in restricted areas to travel and exposure for students who are going to college and may need to quarantine prior to leaving.”
Rayna Briggs and Kaitlyn Schrimpf were scheduled to participate.
Briggs – a 2020 Verona Area High School graduate – was selected to play in the Division 1 girls game as a member of the South team. The first team all-conference honoree averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game and was the Wildcats’ top rebounder last season. She led Verona to an 11-12 record and a fifth-place finish (9-9) in the Big Eight.
Schrimpf – a 2020 Oregon High School graduate – was selected to play in the Division 2 girls game as a member of the South team. The first team all-conference honoree averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals per game and helped Oregon (21-5) to a Badger South title and its first state tournament appearance in 40 years.
Each athlete selected to participate in the All-Star Games raised money through donations for the Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.